Exclusive: A Day In the Life with So Help Me Todd's Madeline Wise HELLO!'s new series takes you into the lives of your favorite celebrities and TV actors.

Hit CBS comedy So Help Me Todd is finally back after three weeks off air. The sitcom starring Skylar Astin in the titular role has already been renewed for a second season. Madeline Wise - who plays Todd's long-suffering older sister Allison - is taking HELLO! behind the scenes for A Day in the Life, which gives you a sneak peek into the lives of your favorite celebrities.

How does Madeline start her day?

Madeline, 35, begins with a weight training session at her Vancouver home. She always tries to hit 10,000 steps a day, and since her work day often doesn't begin until the late afternoon, she'll often take a long walk along the river and take a deep dive into a podcast.

Find out exactly how Madeline spends her day in the video below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Day in the Life of So Help Me Todd star Madeline Wise

How Madeline spends her down time on set

On set, Madeline is a big fan of "light reading" when she gets some down time and practising her French with the French-Candian crew. Her favorite dish from the crew mess? The grilled ham and cheese.

What's Madeline's beauty routine?

For Madeline, sustainability plays a large part in her beauty routine, and she uses tooth cleaning oils and toothpaste tablets instead of a plastic tube. At the end of her evening, she loves to use a massage roller to both relax the face and help her favorite lotions and potions absorb.

Exclusive: The CW's Kung Fu star JB Tadena takes fans into a day in his life

Exclusive: Ghosts star Roman Zaragoza takes fans into a day in his life

Madeline stars as Allison Wright, the older sister of Sklyar Astin's Todd

What is So Help Me Todd?

So Help Me Todd follows successful lawyer Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden) who hires her aimless son, Todd (Skylar), as her firm's in-house investigator. Todd's sister Allison (Madeline) is a doctor and his older brother is a political operative, and the dramedy details the family dynamics that emerge from childhood into adulthood.

When is So Help Me Todd back?

So Help Me Todd is on CBS on March 2 at 9/8c. It is also available on the CBS app after.

Skylar and Marcia as Todd and Margaret Wright

How many episodes will be in season one of So Help Me Todd?

There will be 15 episodes in season one

Will there be a season two of So Help Me Todd?

So Help Me Todd was renewed earlier in February and is epected to return in early 2024.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to you