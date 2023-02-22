Exclusive: 9-1-1 Lone Star fans can expect a 'surreal and amazing' episode with this beloved character

9-1-1: Lone Star season four kicked off with a series of bold opening episodes, with one episode focusing on the kidnapping of Officer Carlos Reyes (played by Rafael Silva) by a twisted man and his mother living in their idyllic 1950s fantasy.

But the standalone episodes won't end there, with star Natacha Karam revealing that there are "actually quite a few episodes that feel like their own little movies this season," - and that fans can expect one with beloved character Mateo Chavez (played by Julian Works).

"There's an amazing Mateo episode coming up about halfway [through the season], it's super surreal, a far departure from our usual tone that's really, really fun," Natacha told HELLO! admitting that it's "nice to see other members of the 126 get their moment" on the show that often focuses heavily on Captain Owen Strand (played by Rob Lowe).

Natacha's comments come after her character Marjan Marwani ride off into the sunset on Owen's motorbike after she handed in her notice. The character will be missing from the show for several episodes, and that gave Natacha "a completely different experience this season," she told HELLO!

"I wasn't with the cast so it felt like I was on a different show - every actor I was working with was different, every environment I was in was different, and the tone was different because we weren't in the Austin firehouse doing campy rescues."

For Marjan, her standalone will be around the episode eight or nine mark, which Natacha teases will be "like a whole movie".

Mateo will get a 'surreal and amazing' episode in season four

"When I got the script and realized that [Marjan] was going to resign because she has been backed into a corner, I was excited because it's a really interesting and dynamic way to have an introspective episode for her," Natacha told HELLO! of her decision to resign.

"Marjan turns in on herself and gets vulnerable and figures out what her calling in life is - and that's much more interesting than just being physically incapable of doing the job."

She continued: "But people are used to seeing things get resolved very quickly on procedurals and it's not going to be quick. There's a mountain to overcome before she can really become a comfortable firefighter again. Marjan needs to find out whether this is an opportunity to do something new or an opportunity to reaffirm that this is the path she's supposed to be on."

