Exclusive: The CW's Kung Fu star JB Tadena takes fans into a day in his life

Kung Fu season three is back on our screens on 8 February - but have you ever wondered what happens on a day on set? HELLO!'s new series takes you into the lives of your favorite celebrities and TV actors, and JB Tadena, who plays Sebastian Cailao on the CW series, is helping to kick things off.

His days in Vancouver, where the show films, start around 6.30am when he takes his beloved pet dog out for a walk before it's time to head to the set where the cast have been filming the final episodes of season three. Stunt training, a gym session and a fun night out with his cast round out JB's day - all of which you can see more of below…

JB, 39, is known for his role in Seal Team, Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles.

He joined the cast of Kung Fu in 2022 in season two as the new chef of Harmony Dumplings as well as being a new love interest for Ryan Shen (played by Jon Prasida).

The series follows a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen, who drops out of college and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, Nicky uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice - all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

