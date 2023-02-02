Exclusive: Ghosts star Roman Zaragoza takes fans into a day in his life Our new series takes you into the lives of your favorite stars

CBS' hit comedy Ghosts is back on February 2 - but have you ever wondered what happens on a day on set? HELLO!'s new series takes you into the lives of your favorite celebrities and TV actors, and star Roman Zaragoza, who plays Native American Sasappis, is kicking things off.

Roman's days start early with green tea and protein smoothies, and he's a big fan of intentionally setting time aside for reading out loud to "warm up my voice". His current book of choice? The Zen of Creativity.

WATCH: Ghosts actor Roman took us with him during one of his busy day work day schedules

Filming for season two of the show is still underway, and Roman is a fan of entertaining the cast on set, often taking his guitar - and as you can see, is proud of the native representation in front of and behind the camera.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as young married couple Samantha and Jay who inherit an old country mansion - only for Samantha to realize she can see the ghosts who live there.

Roman plays Sas, a blunt troublemaker whose longlife as a ghost means he is a big fan of stirring up drama for fun. The role is a breakout moment for the 26-year-old who also appeared in Stumptown.

