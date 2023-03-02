Bull star Michael Weatherly enjoys 'wonderful year of adventure' as he vacations in Thailand Michael, 54, has been taking in the sights and sounds including riding in a tuk tuk

NCIS and Bull star Michael Weatherly has left America behind for the trip of a lifetime to Thailand with his rarely-seen sister, Leigh, The actor took to Twitter to share several videos and pictures of his time in Asia, and as you can see in the video below, he has been taking in the sights and sounds including riding in a tuk tuk and visiting gorgeous Buddhist monuments.

"Thailand is wonderful," he tweeted to his 463,000 followers earlier in February with a video of a tuk tuk driving through the crowds, and over the past week has shared more moments - including a fun picture of his sister with a deadpan look on her face which prompted him to call her "hilarious".

WATCH: NCIS' Michael Weatherly vacations with rarely seen lookalike family member

"My sister Leigh is hilarious. Maybe it’s just Thailand. Or maybe it’s because she lives in Boston," he captioned the snap, adding: "The travel continues in this year of adventure."

Leigh wore a white jacket in the selfie, which was taken in front of a temple while the 54-year-old actor wore black sunglasses and a casual blue shirt.

In another tweet he shared a video of the pair in the train station waiting to leave Bangkok for Changmai, and Leigh was all smiles as she waved to the camera.

Michael played Tony DiNozzo in the hit series from 2003 until his departure to 2016 but fans have long hoped he would return to the CBS show.

Michael shared a throwback photo to his Twitter page

Before his trip he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a previous season of the show which showed Michael having an animated conversation with his co-stars Emily Wickersham and Sean Murray, who play Ellie Bishop and Timothy McGee in the series.

Making fun of himself, he wrote in the caption: "'And that's the story about how I ended up wearing this tie!' (⁦@EmilyWickersham⁩ and ⁦@SeanHMurray patiently enduring one more in the endless babblefest)."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, questioning whether Michael's increased activity on social media in recent weeks - and not to mention his previous hints at a reunion with former co-star Cote de Pablo - could mean that he is set to make a comeback sometime soon, and their wishes may come true at some point in the future as there have been rumors of a potential spin-off show starring both Michael and Cote following the cancelation of NCIS: Los Angeles.