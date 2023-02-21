NCIS star Michael Weatherly fuels return rumors with throwback post

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly has continued to fuel rumors that he could be returning to the long-running drama with a recent throwback photo.

The actor, who played Tony DiNozzo in the series from 2003 until his departure to 2016, took to Twitter on Monday to share a behind-the-scenes photo from a previous season.

In the picture, the dad-of-three can be seen having an animated conversation with his co-stars Emily Wickersham and Sean Murray, who play Ellie Bishop and Timothy McGee in the series.

Making fun of himself, he wrote in the caption: "'And that's the story about how I ended up wearing this tie!' (⁦@EmilyWickersham⁩ and ⁦@SeanHMurray patiently enduring one more in the endless babblefest)."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, questioning whether Michael's increased activity on social media in recent weeks - and not to mention his previous hints at a reunion with former co-star Cote de Pablo - could mean that he is set to make a comeback sometime soon.

One person wrote: "You've been chatty lately. It does make one wonder," while another added: "This is a lot of Michael this week. Is there hopefully something you want to tell us?"

Michael shared a throwback photo to his Twitter page

A third person simply called for the star to return, writing: "Hello Michael! Thank you for sharing. I love NCIS and your character very much! Will you return to NCIS in the near future? It would be great!"

Fans of the show could have their wishes come true at some point in the future as Michael has previously teased his return.

In a reflective tweet on New Year's Day, he wrote: "Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!"

Is Michael set to make a comeback to the show?

Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," prompting Michael to write the reply: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

What's more, there have been rumors of a potential spin-off show starring both Michael and Cote following the cancelation of NCIS: Los Angeles.

