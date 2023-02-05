Will NCIS stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo star in a new spin-off show? Here's everything we know…

The NCIS franchise has given fans a lot to talk about in recent months with the Los Angeles spin-off being canceled and Michael Weatherly teasing his return to the show.

With the LA series coming off the air in May, is there room for a Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David spin-off?

While CBS has yet to make any announcements, it's possible that a new series starring Michael and his former co-star Cote de Pablo could be in the works.

Not only has Michael dropped major hints about a potential reunion with Cote, but the franchise also has a history of canceling one spin-off and launching another.

Back in February 2021, CBS announced that the seventh season of NCIS: New Orleans would be the last and that the final episode would air in May. That same month, anonymous sources told The Hollywood Reporter that deals were being finalized on a new spin-off show titled NCIS: Hawai'i. Two months later in April, CBS confirmed the news.

Michael teased a potential Tony and Ziva reunion

While nothing has been confirmed or announced, what's to say that the cancellation of NCIS: LA hasn't made room for another spin-off?

So, what has Michael said about his possible comeback?

In a reflective tweet on New Year's Day, he wrote: "Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!"

Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," prompting Michael to write the reply: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in NCIS

He also suggested a potential return to the long-running drama back in May last year. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a TV Insider article that asked: "NCIS: Will Michael Weatherly return for a guest spot with 'Bull' ending?". He captioned the post: "End of @BullCBS tonight, I'm reflecting on 22 years of TV. From Dark Angel & @NCIS_CBS it’s been a fantastic experience; worked w/ thousands of actors & hundreds of directors. I'm taking some time to look back on it all. And always the question: @tvinsider."

It looks like fans will just have to wait and see with this one, but we've got our fingers crossed!

