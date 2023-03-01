NCIS makes disappointing announcement and fans aren't happy The statement comes after news of the show's renewal

NCIS has made an announcement regarding season 20's future episodes - and it's safe to say fans aren't too pleased.

Following the show's 450th episode, which aired on Monday 27 February, the CBS drama announced that it would be taking a two-week break, which means fans won't see a new episode until 13 March.

In a post to its official Twitter account, the show's team wrote: "That's a wrap on the 450th episode of #NCIS! Don't worry – we'll be back in two weeks with another all-new episode. See you then!"

NCIS is set to take a two-week break

Viewers were quick to express their disappointment in the comments section, with one person exclaiming: "Two weeks, really!" while another added: "Will be watching but every other week is getting old."

A third person wrote: "Yeah your schedule sucks. [An] episode one week, another two weeks later, then two weeks later. Why I stopped tuning in on Monday."

The news comes shortly after CBS announced that NCIS and its spin-off show NCIS: Hawai'i have both been renewed for another season, with the flagship drama set to return for its 21st and the Hawai'i spin-off for its third.

NCIS and spin-off NCIS: Hawai'i have both been renewed for another season

Celebrating the news via a post to Instagram, NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey - who lives on the island with her husband and three children - shared a video montage featuring an array of clips and pictures taken on set.

The Jane Tennant actress wrote in the caption: "SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii."

Sadly, NCIS: Los Angeles won't be returning along with the other shows as CBS revealed that the spin-off would be coming to an end after 14 seasons, with its final episode set to air on 14 May this year.

Reacting to the news, star of the show Eric Christian Olsen shared a snap of one of his cast mates walking through a dramatic-looking tunnel, writing in the caption: "What a spectacular journey we all shared."

