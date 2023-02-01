Unforgotten series 5 release date revealed - and it's sooner than you think Nicola Walker won't be back for the new episodes

Beloved crime drama Unforgotten is due to return to screens very soon and fans will no doubt be eager to find out what series five has in store.

Although many will be mourning the loss of DCI Cassie Stuart, played by the brilliant Nicola Walker, after her sudden death at the end of series four, fans can look forward to meeting a new recruit who will star alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan. Check out the video below to remind yourself of what happened in the series four finale!

When is Unforgotten series five out?

Unforgotten series five is out very soon! ITV have yet to confirm a specific date, however, it's been revealed that the new episodes will land on ITV1 and ITVX in February, so it's only a matter of days away, folks!

The crime drama is included in the broadcaster's February highlights package and when a specific date is announced, we'll keep you posted.

Fans will be sad to not have Nicola Walker back on their screens

What will Unforgotten series five be about?

For those who can't wait to find out what series five be entail, a full synopsis has been shared by ITV. It reads: "The clock [is] ticking down to DCI James's first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?

"And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?"

Sinead Keenan is starring in series five of Unforgotten

The explainer also shares that Jess's first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London. Consider us intrigued!

Who is replacing Nicola Walker's Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten?

Of course, for the fans, Cassie will never be replaced! But Sunny does have a new partner in the form of Sinéad Keenan's DCI Jess James. The actress is perhaps best-known for appearing in shows such as Three Families, Deep Water and Little Boy Blue.

