Exclusive: Zoey fears for Junior's mental health in Grown-ish sneak peek

Grown-ish season five will end next week but before that, HELLO! has an exclusive sneak peek at the penultimate episode. The episode, Cleaning Out My Closet, will see Junior struggle with coming out from older sister Zoey's shadow at their college, California University of Liberal Arts.

As the clip - which you can watch below - shows, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) attempts to have a heart to heart with Junior (played by Marcus Scribner) over his anxiety and her concerns for his mental health.

WATCH: Grown-ish sneak peek sees Zoey's best intentions brushed off

But things are never as simple as they would be when it involves siblings, and Junior is quick to brush off her concerns: "I know we have this whole thing where I'm the little brother who still plays Pokemon as an adult and you're the cool older sister who needs to look out for me, but you don't need to do that anymore. You don't need to look out for me."

Grown-ish is a spin-off from Tracee Ellis Ross' show Black-ish, the ABC sitcom that told the story of the Johnson family who live in an affluent, mostly white neighbourhood, and their struggles to handle several personal and sociopolitical issues.

The show was loved by audiences for its family-friendly but boundary-pushing comedy, and it ended in 2022 after an eight season run.

Marcus took over as the lead, and narrator of the show

Yara left the show in 2018 to help launch Grown-ish, and season five saw her character Zoey graduating from Cal-U and Marcus took over as the lead, and narrator of the show as Junior.

The show also features Daniella Perkins as Kiela Hall, Zoey's former business partner Luca's younger sister, who started at Cal-U in season four and was a brief love interest for Junior. The series also stars Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons.

The season five finale premieres next Wednesday, March 15 (10pm ET/PT) on Freeform. The series has also been renewed for a sixth season.

