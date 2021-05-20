Tracee Ellis Ross’ dreamy satin tracksuit was designed by her costar 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s killer style runs in her TV family too.

The Black-Ish star shared a video of herself dancing around her backyard in a printed Adidas Originals tracksuit designed by her costar Yara Shahidi, who plays her daughter on the show. As Tracee pranced around with two french braids in her hair, she strutted towards the camera and said ,"Thank you Yara. This is fabulous," and showed off the zip-up detailing in the top.

Watch Tracee show off Yara's chic Adidas collab

“Yasssss @yarashahidi!! @adidasoriginals #recreatexyara #yaraxadidasoriginals,” Tracee captioned the video.

The tracksuit is from Yara’s new Adidas Originals collection, which dropped earlier this week.

“TRACEEEE!!! Wowowow! Honored to see you absolutely werk this tracksuit,” the Grown-Ish star wrote in the comments.

We loved the look and tracked it down on Adidas Originals.

Yara Shahidi x Adidas Satin Track Top, $170, Adidas

Yara Shahidi x Adidas Satin Track Pants, $180, Adidas

Fans went wild over the look too, with one writing in the comments of Tracee’s post, “Soooo cute.” Another follower added, “THIS IS THE ONLY ENERGY THIS COLLECTION DESERVES BECAUSE IT IS FIRE. Go sis go @yarashahidi!”

Yara also rocked a tracksuit from the collab to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, paired with a corset.

Yara's spins on the Adidas Beckenbauer tracksuit are everything

The capsule collection is sporty, chic, and dreamy with prints inspired by the fashionista’s Iranian and African American heritage topping the tracksuits. Yara’s take on the traditional Adidas Beckenbauer tracksuit is fresh and fashion-forward, and so perfect for summer.

In addition to the tracksuits topped with prints, there is also a monochromatic tracksuit in bright yellow complete with the brand’s signature side white stripes. The collection also includes Yara’s Superstar shoes, which match the tracksuit with bold yellow stripes.

We want every piece in our closets right now.

