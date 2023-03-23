NCIS star Mark Harmon discusses famous wife Pam Dawber in very rare interview Mark Harmon also chatted about his sons, Sean and Ty

Mark Harmon has opened up about his wife Pam Dawber in a very rare interview. The NCIS actor, who usually keeps his personal life very private, couldn't resist discussing Pam as well as his son, Sean, in a resurfaced interview – and his comments are so cute!

Speaking to ET, he opened up about Sean taking part on NCIS as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and how proud Pam was of their son. He explained: "More than anything, she’s a mom, and there’s a pride there involved in that."

WATCH: Mark Harmon shows off dancing skills in first ever TV role

Loading the player...

The couple share two children, Sean and Ty, with Ty becoming a screenwriter in Hollywood. Chatting about their two sons, he continued: "Separate from anything as an actor, you hopefully take pride in who people are individually away from any camera just as people, as citizens. And both our boys have done well and hopefully made smart choices and are doing well daily, you know? Day by day, we have a lot of reasons to be proud of both of them. This is part of that."

Mark opened up about his family

Pam, 71, is also an actress, and is perhaps best known for starring in My Sister Sam, Mork and Mindy and Life… and Stuff. She has, of course, also starred in NCIS, where she played Marcie Warren for seven episodes back in 2021.

MORE NCIS: Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette to return to NCIS? Here's what their co-star teased

READ: Inside NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey's heartbreaking childhood

Mark and Pam tied the knot back in 1987 in a private ceremony, with Pam opening up to People ahead of her special day over 30 years ago. Speaking about the decision to keep things close to their chest, Pam had opened up about Bruce Springsteen and Julianne Phillips' wedding, saying: "Julianne was in tears almost the entire time.

The pair tied the knot in 1987

"There were helicopters hovering over her parents' house. People were camped out on their front lawn. Granted, we're not talking about Springsteen here, but if we choose a big church, everyone will find out about it. All of a sudden we'll have Entertainment Tonight out there with microphones."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.