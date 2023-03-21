NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey has fans saying the same thing as she shares epic reunion photo The actress plays Jane Tennant in the CBS drama

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has sparked a reaction from fans of the show after sharing a snap showing the Jane Tennant actress reuniting with her on-screen ex-husband, love interest and real-life husband!

Taking to Instagram ahead of Monday night's episode of the CBS drama, the 42-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes photo showing the mom-of-three smiling for the camera alongside her husband, Nick Lachey, and her co-stars, Anthony Ruivivar and Enver Gjokaj, who play her character's ex-husband, Daniel Tennant, and current flame, Captain Joe Milius.

She wrote in the caption: "Three Men and a 'Tennant'!

Vanessa sparked a fan reaction with a behind-the-scenes photo

"TV ex-husband, TV current fling, Real life husband," she continued, adding: "Tonight's NEW episode of NCIS: Hawai'i is a doozy! (No, @nicklachey isn't in the show… yet, but it's always fun when he comes to set!)."

While Anthony was last seen on the show in the early episodes of season two, Enver hasn't made an appearance since the first season. Both stars returned in the latest episode, titled Money Honey, which saw the team work to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target.

Fans were quick to react to the photo in the comments section, with many calling for Nick to make an appearance on the popular drama.

"Love this SO much!!! The Extended #Ohana! Now we just need @nicklachey on the show!" wrote one fan, while another added: "Aww, you got my hopes up that Nick was going to be in an episode. I will just keep hoping that it happens."

Enver Gjokaj returned to the show in the latest episode

A third person commented: "Let's get Nick to guest star on the show."

Vanessa's latest post comes just days after her co-star Jason Antoon revealed that the cast are in their final days of filming for season two.

Sharing a selfie alongside Noah Mills, who plays Jessie Boone, Jason penned in the caption: "Saturday is the new Monday," adding the hashtags: "#NCISHawaii #LastDaysOfShooting #WeekendWorking."

Luckily, it won't be long until the stars of the hit CBS show are back on set to film the upcoming third season following its renewal. Vanessa celebrated the news by sharing a video montage featuring clips and pictures from set. Watch it in the video below...

