NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon sparks reaction with major update on season two

NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon has sparked a reaction from fans after sharing a major update on the show's second season.

Taking to Twitter, the 51-year-old posted a selfie showing the Ernie Malik actor posing alongside his co-star, Noah Mills, who plays Jessie Boone.

In the caption, he revealed that the cast are in their last days of shooting for the current season. "Saturday is the new Monday," he wrote, adding the hashtags: "#NCISHawaii #LastDaysOfShooting #WeekendWorking."

Jason Antoon revealed the cast are in their final days of filming for season two

Jason – who often shares behind-the-scenes footage to his social media pages – was quickly inundated with comments from fans, who shared their sadness over filming coming to an end. One person wrote: "Last day of shooting….while we are sad, you all deserve a break!!" while another tweeted: "'Last days of shooting' I'm gonna start crying."

A third person commented: "Great pic of you both. Sad to hear filming is coming to an end but thankfully S3 to look forward to after you all have had a well-earned break."

The season two finale will air in May

Thankfully, it won't be long until the stars of the hit CBS show are back on set to film the upcoming third season following its renewal.

Back in February, the broadcaster confirmed that both NCIS: Hawai'i and the flagship drama, NCIS, had been renewed for future seasons.

Vanessa Lachey, who stars as Jane Tennant in the drama, celebrated the news by sharing a video montage featuring a number of behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew.

The Instagram caption read: "SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii."

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the epic season finale which is set to air in May and will consist of two one-hour episodes. The first instalment will be broadcast on Monday 15 May at 10pm, while the second part will air at the same time on the 22nd, an hour after the NCIS finale.

