NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama sparks fan reaction as he reveals 'personal' connection to heartbreaking storyline

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has revealed a "personal" connection to a heartbreaking storyline in the latest episode of the long-running CBS drama.

Monday night's episode, titled 'Stranger in a Strange Land', saw the team investigate the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee.

Taking to his social media pages, the Special Agent Nick Torres actor shared a clip from the show, which sees his character, the son of an immigrant, talking to a volunteer at the Afghan community center and recounting his own story of coming to America. Watch the moment below...

"I wasn't a refugee, but I remember looking over my shoulder afraid that someone was coming to send me back," said Torres, who left Columbia when he was 11 after his mom discovered that her employer was "evil".

Wilmer plays Special Agent Nick Torres on the show

Wilmer, who moved to the U.S. from Venezuela in the early '90s and has spent the last decade advocating for the rights of immigrants in America, wrote in the caption: "Tonight's episode is a very special one... my love to all of our allies around the world.

"As someone who has [traveled] the world visiting [the] men and women of our military and gotten to know our friends who assist our forces in arms... this one was very personal. #NCIS."

Fans were quick to praise the episode in the comments section, with one person writing: "I watched it last night. I never miss an episode. It was a very enlightening episode that helped me realize what some of these people go through when their lives are so disrupted by war," while a second commented: "Great episode with two different stories going on with wonderful messages."

Wilmer said Monday's storyline was "personal" to him

Applauding the show, which was recently renewed for its 21st season, another fan tweeted: "NCIS is the one show that truly has a heart for soldiers and pays tribute to people in conflict and this episode is no different."

