This is why 911 is not on Fox tonight

9-1-1 season 6 has been back on screens over the past three weeks but now fans are in for a long wait as there is a three-week break.

9-1-1 season six episode 13 will not air on Monday March 27 because the Fox network is showing the iHeartRadio Awards. The ceremony is airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and Taylor Swift, who launched her record-breaking Eras tour on March 17, will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

When is 9-1-1 back?

9-1-1 will return on Monday April 10 with episode 13.

What happened on 9-1-1?

9-1-1 season 6 returned with one of its most shocking episodes in six years. Episode 10 saw Evan 'Buck' Buckley struck by lightning while on the truck ladder, and he was rushed to hospital after his heart stopped for three minutes.

Episode 11 then saw the firefighter find himself in a coma dream as he visited a world where he didn't join Firehouse 118 before he fought to return to the real world, a snippet of which you can see in the video below.

In episode 12, the show returned to an older storyline as Captain Bobby Nash finally found closure when he investigated a suspicious rehab centre, and finally discovered how his friend and AA sponsor Wendell had really died.

Buck also revealed he was struggling with PTSD in the aftermath of his injury.

Is the show 9-1-1 on Netflix?

No. 9-1-1 is available to stream on Hulu in America and on Disney+ in the UK.

What network is 9-1-1 show on?

9-1-1 airs on Fox on Monday's at 8/7c

When are the iHeartRadio Awards?

The ceremony is airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8/7c on FOX, as well as broadcasting oniHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Who is hosting the iHeartRadio Awards?

The annual ceremony will be hosted by Lenny Kravtiz.

Taylor has eight nominations

Who is performing at the iHeartRAdio Awards?

P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay and Keith Urban will all perform.

Who is nominated at the iHeartRAdio Awards?

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were the most nominated artists this year, with eight nominations each. Taylor, who launched her record-breaking Eras tour on March 17 will also be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

