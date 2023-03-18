Taylor Swift's Eras tour: A bejeweled return for the world's biggest pop star

Rebecca Lewis
Taylor Swift's Eras tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona. Taylor Swift, 33, sang hits from Red, Lover, 1989 and Midnights
Look what you made her do! After a five year absence from touring, Taylor Swift's Era tour has arrived — kicking off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. — and the Swifties are certainly going to be Enchanted.
The three-hour long show featured over 45 songs spanning all ten albums from Taylor's 17-year career, and saw the 33-year-old celebrate her eras with show-stopping outfit changes.
Taylor's first live tour since the end of the Reputation tour in 2018 was a triumphant return for the Grammy-winning singer, who found herself at the center of a storm in November when Ticketmaster failed to be able to manage the demand for tickets; the Eras Tour has since become a record breaking tour, as two million tickets were sold on November 15, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.
Taylor opened the show with deafening applause from the audience - many of whom came in outfits inspired by their favorite albums - as she launched into the Lover album singing 'Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince' before leading into 'Cruel Summer'.
"Let me start by saying you're making me feel fantastic... welcome to the Eras tour!" Taylor said to the more than 70,000 fans at Glendale's State Farm Stadium before sharing that she would be performing tracks from each era, and the whirlwind following hours saw the superstar take fans on a journey through her very different eras - country ingenue to pop princess and folklore witch - seamlessly, with stand out moments including the Folklore house, first seen in the 2021 Grammys, and a sultry burlesque scene for 'Vigilante S**t'.
Lover led into Fearless, into Evermore, before it was on to Reputation, and only one song from Speak Now, 'Enchanted;' - another hint that Taylor's Version of her third album may be up next.
Red, Folklore, and 1989 came next before she sang one acoustic track, 'Tim McGraw', from her self-titled debut album.
With over 229 songs in her discography there was always going to be something missing, and iconic tracks including 'Teardrops On My Guitar', 'Mean', and 'Red' were not in the set for opening night, but as she sat, solo, with her guitar at the end of the runway, Taylor revealed she hoped to perform a different acoustic track each night for the different tour dates, and with a catalog this big, she won't have any problems.
Her latest album, Midnights, closed the show with seven tracks making their way into the setlist. Bringing back out all of her dancers for the final three songs - 'Bejeweled', 'Mastermind', and 'Karma', the show ended with fireworks, confetti and 70,000 dancing and singing along.
For Taylor, and her fans, it's been a long wait back to this moment, but karma is, indeed, a queen - and this was worth the wait.
What songs is Taylor Swift going to sing on Era tour?
The Eras Tour features 45 songs.
Full set list:
Miss Americana
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need To Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless
You Belong with Me
Love Story
Tis the Damn Season
Willow
Marjorie
Champagne Problems
Tolerate It
Ready for It
Delicate
Don't Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Enchanted
22
We are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Trouble
All Too Well
Seven (spoken word)
Invisible String
Betty
Last Great American Dynasty
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Cardigan
Style
Blank space
Shake it Off
Widlest Dreams
Bad Blood
Mirrorball
Tim McGraw
Lavender Haze
Anti Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante S**t
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
What albums is Taylor singing on the Eras tour?
All ten studio albums were included on the Eras tour.
Taylor Swift's albums, in release order, are:
Taylor Swift (2006)
Fearless (2008) - Taylor released a re-recorded version Fearless (Taylor's Version), in 2021
Speak Now (2010)
Red (2012) - Taylor released a re-recorded version Red (Taylor's Version), in 2021
1989 (2014)
Reputation (2017)
Lover (2019)
Folklore (2020)
Evermore (2021)
Midnights (2022)
What special surprise guests showed up during the Taylor Swift show?
There are no special guests.
How long does the Taylor Swift concert last?
The Eras tour lasts for three hours.
Is The Era tour Taylor Swift's last tour?
Taylor's sixth tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17. It will end in August. Global fans are hoping she will soon announce international dates. It is unclear if Taylor will tour again but at only 33 - and as the music industry's most successful singer - we're sure she will continue for many more years.
How to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Era tour
The Eras tour is sold out. After more than two million tickets were sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale in November, the company canceled their planned general sale.
All the location of Taylor Swift’s Era tour
MARCH 2023
17 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
APRIL 2023
1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
MAY 2023
5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
JUNE 2023
2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
JULY 2023
1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
AUGUST 2023
3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California