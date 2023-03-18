Taylor Swift's Eras tour: A bejeweled return for the world's biggest pop star

Look what you made her do! After a five year absence from touring, Taylor Swift's Era tour has arrived — kicking off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. — and the Swifties are certainly going to be Enchanted.

The three-hour long show featured over 45 songs spanning all ten albums from Taylor's 17-year career, and saw the 33-year-old celebrate her eras with show-stopping outfit changes.

Taylor's first live tour since the end of the Reputation tour in 2018 was a triumphant return for the Grammy-winning singer, who found herself at the center of a storm in November when Ticketmaster failed to be able to manage the demand for tickets; the Eras Tour has since become a record breaking tour, as two million tickets were sold on November 15, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

Taylor opened the show with deafening applause from the audience - many of whom came in outfits inspired by their favorite albums - as she launched into the Lover album singing 'Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince' before leading into 'Cruel Summer'.

"Let me start by saying you're making me feel fantastic... welcome to the Eras tour!" Taylor said to the more than 70,000 fans at Glendale's State Farm Stadium before sharing that she would be performing tracks from each era, and the whirlwind following hours saw the superstar take fans on a journey through her very different eras - country ingenue to pop princess and folklore witch - seamlessly, with stand out moments including the Folklore house, first seen in the 2021 Grammys, and a sultry burlesque scene for 'Vigilante S**t'.

Lover led into Fearless, into Evermore, before it was on to Reputation, and only one song from Speak Now, 'Enchanted;' - another hint that Taylor's Version of her third album may be up next.

Red, Folklore, and 1989 came next before she sang one acoustic track, 'Tim McGraw', from her self-titled debut album.

With over 229 songs in her discography there was always going to be something missing, and iconic tracks including 'Teardrops On My Guitar', 'Mean', and 'Red' were not in the set for opening night, but as she sat, solo, with her guitar at the end of the runway, Taylor revealed she hoped to perform a different acoustic track each night for the different tour dates, and with a catalog this big, she won't have any problems.

Her latest album, Midnights, closed the show with seven tracks making their way into the setlist. Bringing back out all of her dancers for the final three songs - 'Bejeweled', 'Mastermind', and 'Karma', the show ended with fireworks, confetti and 70,000 dancing and singing along.

For Taylor, and her fans, it's been a long wait back to this moment, but karma is, indeed, a queen - and this was worth the wait.

What songs is Taylor Swift going to sing on Era tour?

The Eras Tour features 45 songs.

Full set list:

Miss Americana

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong with Me

Love Story

Tis the Damn Season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne Problems

Tolerate It

Ready for It

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Enchanted

22

We are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Trouble

All Too Well

Seven (spoken word)

Invisible String

Betty

Last Great American Dynasty

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Cardigan

Style

Blank space

Shake it Off

Widlest Dreams

Bad Blood

Mirrorball

Tim McGraw

Lavender Haze

Anti Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante S**t

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

What albums is Taylor singing on the Eras tour?

All ten studio albums were included on the Eras tour.

Taylor Swift's albums, in release order, are:

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008) - Taylor released a re-recorded version Fearless (Taylor's Version), in 2021

Speak Now (2010)

Red (2012) - Taylor released a re-recorded version Red (Taylor's Version), in 2021

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2021)

Midnights (2022)

What special surprise guests showed up during the Taylor Swift show?

There are no special guests.

How long does the Taylor Swift concert last?

The Eras tour lasts for three hours.

Is The Era tour Taylor Swift's last tour?

Taylor's sixth tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17. It will end in August. Global fans are hoping she will soon announce international dates. It is unclear if Taylor will tour again but at only 33 - and as the music industry's most successful singer - we're sure she will continue for many more years.

How to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Era tour

The Eras tour is sold out. After more than two million tickets were sold through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale in November, the company canceled their planned general sale.

All the location of Taylor Swift’s Era tour

MARCH 2023

17 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

APRIL 2023

1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY 2023

5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California