Black Mirror confirms new season with teaser trailer but fans are concerned

Netflix has announced that Black Mirror will be returning to the streaming giant for a sixth season – and much sooner than you think.

The news was announced this week with a teaser trailer that features plenty of big names. Check out the video below to see a glimpse of the new episodes.

However, fans of Charlie Brooker's hit show have been expressing their worry ahead of the new episodes dropping on Netflix. Taking to social media, many were concerned that there would be only a small number of episodes in season six, like previous seasons.

One person tweeted: "Hoping this season has more than 3 episodes in it!" A second joked: "They only going to have like one and a half episodes but I'm here for it." A third wrote: "More than three episodes I hope," while a fourth simply said: "Better be more than four episodes…"

Fortunately for fans, the sixth season is reported to have five episodes meaning there's plenty of content to look forward to.

When will Black Mirror season six be released on Netflix?

The four-year wait for new Black Mirror episodes is almost over. Although there's no specific date for the release – Netflix have confirmed season six will land in June.

Who is starring in Black Mirror season six?

In true Black Mirror style, the new episodes are full of big names. Some of the actors set to appear in the new series include: Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz, Rory Culkin and more.

Paapa Essiedu in Black Mirror on Netflix

What is Black Mirror season six about?

There's not yet a synopsis for the new episodes and given it's an anthology series, it's set to be different to previous seasons. The synopsis teases: "The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

