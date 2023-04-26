The Diplomat on Netflix: will there be a season two of the show?

Find out about the future of the Netflix show starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell

The Diplomat is Netflix's latest show that has gripped viewers all over. The political thriller, which boasts Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell as its leading stars, focuses on a US-based diplomat who moves her life across the pond for a high-profile role at the heart of the UK government during an international crisis.

Upon doing so, however, Kate, played by Keri Russell, finds herself juggling her intense job in a role on the international stage, all the while trying to survive her marriage. Netflix users have clearly been loving the new eight-part series and the drama has found itself sitting comfortably in the top spot of trending shows.

WATCH: The official trailer for The Diplomat on Netflix

So can viewers expect more episodes in the future? Here's what we know about a potential season two of The Diplomat…

Will there be a season two of The Diplomat on Netflix?

So far, Netflix is yet to confirm if season two of The Diplomat is officially in the cards. Usually, the streaming giant waits to see how a show has performed in terms of watch figures and reviews before making an announcement.

Given that The Diplomat is one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now means there's certainly a good chance that a second season will get the green light.

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat

The company doesn't always wait too long before announcing, too. Fans may remember that another recent hit, The Night Agent, was confirmed for a second season just a couple of weeks after released. Watch this space…

What have the stars said about the future of The Diplomat?

Not only is The Diplomat's popularity a good sign for the show's future, but the creator behind is keen to continue the story.

The showrunner, Deborah Cahn, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, TVs Top 5, that she is hoping for a long future of the show. "I certainly like long-form stories," she began, adding: "I like being able to write about minutiae and the little odd moments of people's lives and their worlds.

Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell star in The Diplomat

"So I like long-form storytelling. I certainly hope it continues. And I have a lot of ideas about where it would go. But we'll see. We shall see what happens."

What are fans making of The Diplomat?

Overall, fans have been sharing positive reviews of The Diplomat. Many have been taking to social media to give their verdict. One person tweeted: "How good is #TheDiplomat. After a long time, Netflix makes a show that grips me every second."

Keri Russell stars in the lead role in The Diplomat

A second echoed this, writing: "Just finished watching #TheDiplomat on #Netflix. One word, Brilliant!! Hopefully, the second season will come!!!" A third wrote: "Dear @netflix, need season 2 of #TheDiplomat right now, please and thank you."

