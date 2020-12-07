Hugh Grant to star in Netflix's Black Mirror special - get the details We can't wait for Death of 2020

Hugh Grant has had a seriously impressive series of hit TV shows recently, from The Undoing to A Very English Scandal - but we think his stint in Black Mirror might be his best yet.

Netflix has confirmed that the creators of the hit dystopian Netflix series, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, will be returning for a one-off special with an all-star cast titled Death to 2020.

The official synopsis reads: "2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?

"This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, and Leslie Jones are among those set to join Hugh in the new episode, and we absolutely cannot wait!

Speaking about the upcoming episode, one person wrote: "I’m wondering if this is going to be a total inversion of Black Mirror. The reality of this year is already so Black Mirror perhaps this will be a what-if scenario where we have a year where everything is great." Another person added: "Charlie please roll the credits on 2020 this is the longest episode ever of Black Mirror ever and it’s scaring me."

