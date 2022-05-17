Black Mirror is finally coming back for season 6 - and fans have same reaction The mind-bending Netflix show is hugely popular with viewers

Ready to lose sleep over a TV show again? Black Mirror is finally returning after a three-year break, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store this time.

According to Variety, casting is currently underway for the new series, which will consist of more episodes than its predecessor. Like other series, the show will once again be an anthology series, with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones once again penning new episodes.

Charlie previously opened up about the future of the dystopian show, admitting that they hadn’t been working on new episodes. Back in 2020, he told Radio Times: "At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Ready for season six?

The popular writer and comedian has gone on to write Death to 2020 and Death to 2021, which look at the biggest events of the year. The show also took a long break due to difficulties with production companies, as Charlie and Annabel began a new company, Broke and Bones, while the production company House of Tomorrow held the rights to Black Mirror.

The series, which has previously starred some A-list talent including Bryce Dallas-Howard, Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus - have received the same response from plenty of fans, who have been comparing the dystopian drama to the last two years.

One person wrote: "We have been living in a black mirror episode since March 2020," while another joked: "We’ve been living it for three years mate." A third person added: "Their creative team has their work cut out for them. We’ve been living a full season of Black Mirror for the past few years."

