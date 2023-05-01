The Daily Lowdown: The Coronation countdown is on!

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're celebrating the countdown for the Coronation of King Charles III – here's what we can look forward to at the historic event.

The Coronation of King Charles III is taking place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May but the excitement is already bubbling. The historic event will see members of the royal family, foreign royals, dignitaries and more come together to witness Charles being crowned King and Camilla crowned Queen. Fans can look forward to seeing all of their favourite royals throughout the duration of the weekend including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and more.

Royal fans will also be able to see Prince Harry reunite with his family on the day of the Coronation, however, those wanting to get a glimpse of Meghan Markle may be disappointed as the Duchess of Sussex will remain in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet where they will be celebrating Archie's fourth birthday. On Saturday, the King and Queen Consort will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to the ceremony, which is expected to last an hour, before then leaving in the Gold State Coach for a procession through London. Keeping tradition, the newly crowned King and Queen will then appear on the Buckingham Palace Balcony alongside working members of the royal family to greet the nation before the Royal Air Force conduct a 6-minute flyover as a celebration.

© Getty The Coronation is taking place on 6 May

Although Saturday is the main event, the fun doesn't stop there because Sunday will see the celebrations continue in the Bank Holiday weekend. The royals will be coming together for a Big Lunch which is being organised by the charity initative's team at the Eden Project. People up and down the country are also being encouraged to bring their family, friends and communities together for their own lunch to mark the occasion and get involved in the celebrations.

Sunday evening is set to be a glittering night of music and joy as a star-studded concert will kick off at 8pm on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. The televised concert will see the royal family gather to watch what is set to be a fantastic gig full of brilliant singers and musicians.

The confirmed performers taking to the stage include Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli. Not only that, a 74-piece classical ensemble will be performing, as well as a 300-strong coronation choir made up of performers from different backgrounds including Gaelic speakers, deaf and refugee singers, Northern Irish farmers and London cabbies. The glittering concert will be performed in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.

Monday is the final day of celebrations and will focus on The Big Help Out. The day aims to inspire and recruit a new generation of volunteers by showing how easy it is to get involved and help out your local communities.

