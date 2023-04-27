The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran's copyright trial faces a disruption on second day in court

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Ed Sheeran's trial facing disruption on its second day in court and the news that Amy Winehouse's never-before-seen journals and lyrics are set to appear in a new book.

Not only that, Take That have re-recorded their hit single, Greatest Day, with the help of singer of Calum Scott.

The second day of Ed Sheeran's ongoing copyright trial has faced a major disruption after the plaintiff Townsend Griffin collapsed in court. The Bad Habits singer is in court all week in New York City after being accused of copying Marvin Gaye's Let Get It On for his song, Thinking Out Loud, by the family of Marvin's co-writer Ed Griffin.

Townsend, who is the songwriter's daughter, fainted and had to be carried out of court according to CNN, resulting in proceedings being halted for about 15 minutes. CNN also states that Townsend had been taken to hospital, but that no update has been provided. It comes after the first day of the trial which saw the Brit Award-wining singer deny copying Marvin's hit track, and that no artist should be able to monopolise commonly used chords.

Amy Winehouse's personal journals and handwritten lyrics are set to be published in an upcoming book. The book is titled Amy Winehouse In Her Words and is being released by the late singer's estate. In Her Words is described as shining a light on Amy's incredible writing, wit and her charm, featuring never-before-seen notes and family photographs to honour the singer who died in 2011 aged 27. The book will be available for fans to purchase in August.

Jack Harlow has confirmed the release date for his upcoming album and fans don’t have long to wait. The record, which is the rapper's third, is titled Jackman and is a follow-up to 2022's Come Home the Kids Miss You. The star has confirmed that Jackman will arrive on 28 April and is set to feature guest appearance from other major names including Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lil Wayne and Justin Timberlake. Jack's new album will also arrive soon before he makes his acting debut in the Hulu film, White Men Can't Jump, which is a remake of the hit 1992 film which starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. The film will land on Hulu on 19 May.

Paris Hilton is putting on a live concert for the first time in her career. The A-Lister heiress, who also has a career working as a DJ, announced to fans that she will be taking to the stage at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on 7 June for a special event titled Paris Hilton: Live in Concert. The Simple Life star will be performing a collection of her hit songs including Stars Are Blind to celebrate the launch of 11:11 Media Company. The announcement also confirms that more special performances from other stars will take place.

And Take That have re-recorded their huge 2008 hit, Greatest Day, and given it a fresh spin. The group, which consists of trio Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, returned to the studio to record a new version of the song along with the help of singer, Calum Scott. Calum confirmed the news to The Sun and admitted he was nervous about jumping on a song that was already a big smash, but felt honoured to include his vocals. The news comes soon after it was confirmed that Take That are one of the names set to perform at the upcoming Coronation Concert taking place at windsor castle on the 7 May. Other names include Katy Petty, Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli.

