King Charles III coronation: the confirmed guest list

Comprehensive guide to the royals, statesmen and other famous faces with an invite to Westminster Abbey on 6 May

Excitement is building for King Charles's coronation on 6 May, with Buckingham Palace sharing details of the procession route, the carriages and all of the spectacular regalia that will feature at the service.

Around 2,000 guests will be present for the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, with Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene among the first European royals to confirm their attendance.

As confirmed by the Dutch royals, there is also a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace to look forward to before a jam-packed across the three days of celebrations, which include a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

Here's a who's who of the coronation guest list ahead of the big day which we will keep updating when more names confirm...

UK Royals

After weeks of speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will be at his father's coronation, but his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple's young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Key attendees at the service will of course include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, who has a starring role, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Global Royals

Royals from around the world will be among the congregation at the historic event, with many sharing a warm friendship with the British royals, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and Greece's Crown Prince Pavlos.

World Leaders

King Charles and Queen Consort's state visit to France was postponed last month amid widespread French protests over President Emmanuel Macron's retirement age reforms. President Macron will be among the world leaders to attend the coronation, alongside Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who will represent her husband, President Joe Biden.

Famous Faces

There will also be guests from the worlds of television, music, and sport at the coronation, including The Repair Shop's Jay Blades, who shared the opulent invitation on social media.

Others Confirmed To Attend

Also in attendance will be the Queen Consort's extended family, and of course those integral to ceremony including the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Duke of Norfolk.

Laura Lopes - The Queen Consort's daughter

Andrew Parker Bowles - The Queen Consort's former husband

Earl Marshal, The Duke of Norfolk

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby

The Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle

The Lord Great Chamberlain, the 7th Baron Carrington

Others Likely To Attend

While some guests are yet to officially confirm their attendance at the coronation, based on previous big royal and state events, here is a list of who is likely to be given a seat inside the Abbey, including former British prime ministers.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson

Liz Truss and Hugh O'Leary

Theresa May and Philip May

Gordon Brown and Sarah Brown

Sir Tony Blair and Cherie Blair

Sir John Major and Dame Norma Major

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

Sir David Attenborough

