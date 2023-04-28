The Daily Lowdown: Meghan Markle's major career move - get the details

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Meghan Markle being signed with Hollywood talent agency WME, and Harry Styles' admission that he would 'never say never' about reuniting with One Direction.

Not only that, Rihanna has landed a role in the upcoming Smurfs movie and Noel Gallagher shuts down any hopes of an Oasis reunion.

Take a listen to the episode below…

Meghan Markle has signed with Hollywood powerhouse talent agency WME, HELLO! can confirm. The corporation will head up the Duchess of Sussex's business and creative projects in the film and television industry, brand partnerships and more. WME will also represent Meghan and Prince Harry's foundation Archewell content banner which includes her Archetypes podcast. It's also been confirmed that Meghan will be represented by Ari Emanuel as well as Jill Smoller, who representer Meghan's close friend and Tennis champion Serena Williams.

MORE: The Prince and Princess of Wales pay their respects at Aberfan memorial - all the photos

MORE: Blake Lively showcases incredible post-baby body two months after welcoming fourth child

© Getty Meghan has signed with talent agency, WME

Harry Styles has said 'never say never' to a One Direction reunion. The global superstar was appearing on James Corden's final episode of The Late Late Show when he was asked by the host if the five-piece boyband would ever get back together, here's what he had to say. Meanwhile, elsewhere in James' final show, the actor and TV star welcome Will Ferrell onto the sofa and even had a message from US president Joe Biden to see James' off before he returns to the UK. James ended the show with an emotional performance looking back at his eight years as talk show host.

Rihanna is heading for Hollywood. The superstar made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon's fourth day of events in Las Vegas this week to announce that she is set to voice the role of Smurfette in Paramount's upcoming The Smurfs movie. The Lift Me Up singer, who is expecting her second baby with rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky, appeared on stage to address the crowd as she joked the tried to get the role of Papa Smurf but that it didn't work out. RiRi added that she'll also be recording original songs for the movie which is due to release in February 2025.

© Getty Rihanna will star in the upcoming new Smurfs movie

Noel Gallagher has shut down any hopes fans had for an Oasis reunion. The former frontman confirmed in a new interview with an Italian newspaper that despite many hoping the Brit-pop rock band would reunite for the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe next year, Oasis would not be coming back together for a tour. However, it's not all bad news because fans can look forward to a re-release of Definitely Maybe which will feature never-heard-before demos and acoustic versions of popular songs include Live Forever and Supersonic.

And speaking of anniversaries, Wham's Andrew Ridgeley is reportedly working on a Netflix documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the pop duo's debut album. The singer, who made up one half of Wham! alongside the late George Michael who passed away in 2016, is working on a project with the streaming site to mark the anniversary. The Netflix film will feature tributes to George as well as a look back at their incredible career with previously unseen footage from the band's archive.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.