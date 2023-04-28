I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!'s spin-off has been proving popular among viewers. The all-star series, set in South Africa, was filmed last year and features some legendary I'm a Celeb stars from over the years come together to battle it out in a series of challenges in the hope of becoming the ultimate I'm a Celebrity legend.

Some of the big names in the line-up for the new version of the reality show include Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo. But when will viewers be able to find out who has won the show? Here's what we know about the I'm a Celebrity: South Africa final.

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity contestants are back for a spin-off

When is the I'm a Celebrity: South Africa final?

It's been confirmed that the final episode of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa will air on Friday 12 May on ITV1 and ITVX. The finale will run for 90 minutes between 9 pm and 10.30 pm. The first episode of the spin-off series aired on Monday 24 April, meaning the spin-off series will have run for a two-week stint.

It's been an action-packed series so far. Most recently, viewers and the campmates were shocked when late arrival Gillian McKeith jumped out of a box to reveal herself as a new cast member. Since then, other notable former I'm a Celebrity stars have made their appearance. Myleene Klass, Andy Whyment and former Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo also made their entrance to the camp in South Africa.

© ITV The cast of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa

What will happen in the I'm a Celebrity: South Africa final?

The series was pre-recorded last year, meaning the result has already been determined and, like the duration of the series, no public vote will determine who is crowned the winner. Instead, the leading celebrities will continue to partake in a series of challenges to compete to become the 2023 'Legend'. Ant and Dec, as usual, will be on hand for the 90-minute episode before announcing the winner.

What are fans making of I'm a Celebrity: South Africa?

Fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict on the series and although many are loving the new version, others have been complaining about the "strange" dynamic of the show, particularly due to no public voting. One person tweeted: "This would be much better if it wasn't pre-recorded and we could vote was super excited for this series but bit pointless when we can't vote not sure I like it!! #imacelebrity."

© ITV Helen Flanagan in I'm a Celebrity: South Africa

A second wrote: "Strange without the public vote #ImACeleb #imacelebrity." A third echoed this and said: "It's so annoying we can't vote as it's ridiculous they've turned down most the food. What was the point in that challenge? Gonna be one hungry camp!! #imacelebrity."

