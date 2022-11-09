I'm A Celeb viewers point out technical issue in Tuesday's show The camera lingered on Ant and Dec for too long

I'm A Celeb viewers pointed out a technical error in Tuesday night's show when the camera failed to cut away from presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in time.

Halfway through the programme, the pair introduced the first camp challenge and when the camera was supposed to cut to the campmates, it lingered on the hosts.

While Ant quickly moved away from the podium out of shot, Dec lingered and could be seen smiling at the crew before ripping the first page of his script from his clipboard.

Luckily, the technical glitch only lasted a few seconds before cutting back to the celeb contestants.

Viewers of the show were quick to point out the error and took to Twitter. One person wrote: "A bit slow to cut away there," while another added: "Please say someone got the clip where it didn’t cut away in time on #ImACeleb I HAVE GOT to see that again."

A third fan tweeted: "[Dec] just genuinely loves his job. Seeing them have the BEST time while thinking they were off air gave me life."

The camera lingered on the duo for too long

Another viewer reacted to Dec ripping his paper from his clipboard, tweeting: "Jesus Dec that was very aggressive with the paper," adding a laughing face emoji. The comment prompted a response from Ant, who wrote the reply: "He's soooo aggressive and butch in real life. A."

Tuesday night's programme teased the arrivals of former health secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh, who will enter the jungle on Wednesday's show.

Upon his announcement at the end of the latest episode, Matt said: "Lots of people have a view on me from being Health Secretary in the pandemic dealing with some very difficult issues, but that’s not the whole story.

"I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can’t hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all."

Matt Hancock will join the camp on Wednesday

Sean added: "As you can imagine I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to.

"The idea of sitting around the fire with people who have probably won gold medals, pop stars and actors putting the world to rights is exciting."

