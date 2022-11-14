I'm A Celeb contestants leave Ant and Dec stunned as they break show tradition Viewers were "gobsmacked"

I'm A Celeb contestants Scarlette Douglas and Owen Warner surprised hosts Ant and Dec after they failed to complete Monday night's Dingo Dollar challenge within the time provided - a first in the history of the show!

The stars were tasked with identifying and counting currencies in the latest challenge titled 'Jungle De Change'.

The pair were initially confident in their abilities, with Owen saying: "Because of football, I'm quite good with flags."

Scarlette replied: "Oh, that's good!" before adding: "I travel a lot, I should do well at this, but…"

However, the pair failed to complete the challenge in time and so missed out on a trip to Kiosk Kev for a chance to win a tasty treat for their campmates.

Stunned by Scarlette and Owen's failed efforts, Dec said from the treehouse studio: "Well, that's an I'm A Celebrity first. The first time they haven't completed the challenge in the time available."

"Wow!" exclaimed Ant, before adding: "Poor Owen and Scarlette. Although let's face it, I mean the treats are never that good, are they? Come on, tell us out of curiosity, what was the treat today?"

Scarlette and Owen failed to complete the Dingo Dollar challenge

"Well, it was a good one. It was a fully functioning fish and chip shop in the camp for the rest of the series," joked Dec.

Viewers were equally surprised, with one person taking to Twitter, writing: "The first time the dingo dollar hasn’t been done?!?! As if," while another added: "First time ever they didn't complete the challenge?! Omg…it's dark when they got back."

A third fan commented: "For the first time in British history of @imacelebrity they did not complete the Dingo Dollar Challenge - I'm gobsmacked," while another tweeted: "Wow, first dingo dollar failure."

Other viewers loved seeing Scarlette and Owen on their screens and called for more of the duo. One person wrote: "I don't care if they both lost, I loved seeing Owen and Scarlette doing the money challenge together. They deserve more screen time," while another added: "Scarlette and Owen = duo I wanna see more often."

