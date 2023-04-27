I'm A Celebrity: All Stars has reunited some of TV's most iconic campmates in South Africa. As Carol Vorderman, Shaun Ryder, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan and more compete to become the first ever I'm A Celebrity Legend, fans are naturally wondering how much the stars will make from their time on the show. Here's what we know…

WATCH: Meet the I'm A Celebrity All-Star contestants

How much do the I'm A Celebrity 2023 stars get paid?

While ITV does not disclose how much the celebrity contestants get paid for appearing on the popular reality show, in the past stars have been expected to receive anything from £30,000 to £900,000, depending on how famous the celebrity is.

MORE: Amir Khan's two lavish family homes are Kardashian-worthy megamansions

READ: I'm a Celebrity: South Africa fans have same complaint about 'strange' detail in new series

Last year, pop icon Boy George became one of the highest-ever paid contestants, with Mail Online reporting that he'd scored £900,000 for his appearance. Up until the singer's stint on the show, Deal or No Deal host Noel Edmonds was believed to be the best-paid star to date, raking in around £550,000 to appear in 2018.

© Rex In the past, stars have been expected to receive anything from £30,000 to £900,000

Over the years, several reports have clarified that celebrities typically receive a flat fee and that this amount does not change depending on how long they avoid elimination, or if they win the series. It's highly likely that this is the case for 2023.

Unlike Strictly Come Dancing, where the celebrities historically receive a flat fee that cannot be negotiated with producers, I'm A Celebrity stars can ask for a higher amount when it comes to theirs.

© ITV Considering that Amir Khan has the highest net worth, it's likely that he's being paid the most

Considering that former professional boxer Amir Khan has the highest estimated net worth of around £40million, there's a high probability that he is being paid the most for his appearance on I'm A Celebrity: All Stars.

© ITV Ant and Dec reportedly earn £3.3million each a month for their time with ITV

As for the show's presenting duo Ant and Dec, the pair reportedly earns £3.3million each a month for their time with ITV. Back in January 2023, they also signed a three-year 'golden handcuffs' deal with the broadcaster which is thought to be upwards of £30million.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.