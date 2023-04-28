9-1-1 preview clip: Hen offers wise advice as Chim panics over engagement ring for Maddie

9-1-1 fans will finally see Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) make the big decision to buy an engagement ring for long term partner Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) on Monday May 1. But as an indecisive Chim panics as he heads to the store with best friend Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds), he realizes he may not be ready when he can't decide which ring "feels most like Maddie".

"This is a mistake… I keep thinking about Tatiana," he admits to Hen, referencing a former girlfriend to whom he almost proposed in season one. But as always, Hen swoops in with some sage advice, as you can see in the clip below...

Chim's relationship with Maddie has become a staple of the show after Jennifer joined the show in season two and their characters met via Maddie's brother, and Chim's co-worker, Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark).

Maddie, however, was originally going to be partnered with Buck's best friend Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) until Jennifer stepped in and asked the showrunners to pair Maddie with Chim.

"I was a fan of hers before the show started, but I am such a big Jennifer fan now, getting to work opposite her. She has this ability where I can just learn my lines and come to set, then I just watch her and react because she brings so much heart to her character, so much pathos," Kenneth previously told HELLO!

"She has this emotional availability that is staggering so I can just bounce off of her."

© Fox Jennifer Love Hewitt stars as Chim's girlfriend Maddie

Maddie and Chim welcomed their daughter Jee-Yun in season four but in season five fans saw her struggle with postpartum depression, and Maddie decided to leave her baby with Chim, and disappeared.

Speaking to TV Line about returning to film Maddie’s scenes after giving birth in real life, Jennifer shared how she hoped that Maddie’s depression and postpartum thyroiditis could be hugely helpful to other new mothers, saying: "I’m sure there will be women out there watching who will think, ‘I’ve been feeling weird, maybe I need to go ask for that and look more into that,' or reach out to people and say, ‘I’m not feeling right,’ and they have to pay attention."

