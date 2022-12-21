9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt takes fans inside 'magical California Christmas'

Wow! 9-1-1 actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared pictures of her "magical California Christmas" after creating a winter wonderland on the beach in Los Angeles.

TRENDING: Al Roker saddens fans with unexpected news amid health battle

Jennifer teamed up with several holiday companies to build the celebration on the sand, which featured large nutcrackers, a canopy of string fairy lights, wrapped gifts and a large banquet table where the guests could decorate their own wreaths, and she shared a video with fans, below, which offered a look at the gorgeous setting.

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt takes fans inside 'magical California Christmas'

Loading the player...

"I had a vision. I wanted to create a magical California Christmas for some friends and family. To prove that magic can be made anywhere and for sure at the beach," Jennifer captioned the post which amazed friends and fans.

She reached out to Wonder Tent Parties, Menu Grazing LA, and Bloom Kids - "AKA the true holiday elves"- and then the group "watched the sunset on our perfect day… with full hearts we went home and all agreed this would be a core memory forever."

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt posts beautiful beach selfie with her husband alongside heartfelt message

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt honors 9-1-1 character as she celebrates emotional news

"Wow! You are amazing!" commented close friend Amanda Kloots, as fitness trainer Marnie Alton added: "Merriest Christmas you gorgeous magic maker! This is perfection!!!"

Jennifer is well known for her love of all holidays and earlier in December also gave a glimpse into her family home after she had decorated it for Christmas.

Jennifer shared pictures of the set-up

In a series of Instagram posts, the mom-of-three shared a look into her home, revealing her "glitter village" by Bonjour Fete, a party supply and holiday decor store, and her personalized stockings hung up across her dresser.

"My glitter village grows every year and always gives me magical Christmas feels," Jennifer captioned her first post which featured a carousel of six pictures of her village made up of various townhouses in different colors.

"I love the hallmark vintage Christmas vibe and colors," she captioned a second picture of her decor.

The guests decorated their own wreaths

A third post revealed she had also picked a pastel theme for several elements in honor of her daughter Autumn, including a large pink glitter deer.

Jennifer shares one-year-old son Aiden, son Atticus, seven, and eight-year-old daughter Autumn with her husband Brian Hallisay.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.