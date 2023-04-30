American Idol’s Luke Bryan reveals “big time” replacements during Katy Perry and Lionel Richie's joint departure

Luke Bryan hinted who will replace Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on American Idol next week while they're on coronation duty, and the country star says the fill-ins are "big time."

As fans eagerly await news of who will be stepping in for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on American Idol next week, Luke Bryan, one of the show's judges, has given a tantalizing hint.

Speaking to ET, the “Play It Again” singer hinted that the replacements are "big time" and that viewers will be thrilled by what's in store.

"It's big time. It's big time," Luke said. "The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!"

While the star was coy about revealing further details, he did joke that he didn't want to risk being kicked off the show by sharing more.

MORE: American Idol's biggest stars' net worths compared: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and more

MORE: Katy Perry gets booed for the first time on American Idol after being called out for 'mom-shaming'

The reason for Katy and Lionel’s absence is their upcoming performance at the coronation concert for King Charles III on May 7, held at Windsor Castle in England.

With American Idol's live show airing at the same time, fans have been left wondering how the duo will manage both commitments. Katy hinted at a possible "hologram" solution earlier this week.

The hitmaker expressed her excitement about being involved in the coronation festivities, saying, "I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," she shared.

"So I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."

Katy Perry accused of "mom-shaming" American Idol contestant

MORE: Ryan Seacrest makes first American Idol appearance since Live! departure

MORE: American Idol's Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan make unprecedented move ahead of Top 24 – but fans are divided

Luke also touched on Katy's recent collaboration with country star Thomas Rhett on the song "Where We Started."

The American Idol judge playfully expressed his heartbreak about being passed over for the collaboration, saying: "She's already hurt my heart. Broke my heart. I did give her a little grief about the Thomas Rhett collab. He's a lot cuter than me. I get it. She probably went with the cuter guy."

However, Luke didn't rule out the possibility of a future collaboration with Katy, explaining: "You know, with collabs and stuff like that, I'm always [like] whatever works in the moment of the song. But you never know."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.