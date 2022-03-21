Katy Perry talks disagreements with American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie The three singers are judging their fifth season together

American Idol judge Katy Perry doesn't always agree with her co-stars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie when it comes to every person auditioning for the show.

MORE: Luke Bryan celebrates lookalike son Bo's birthday with rare picture

In the show's newest installment, she opened up about what it was like to be in the minority of the vote and being the one to stand behind someone's potential.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry shares peek into labor suite as she prepares to welcome baby Daisy

In a clip leading up to an audition, Katy said: "Luke, Lionel, and myself, we have been doing this for almost five years. We don't argue a whole lot. But lately…"

It then cut to a clip of Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, who auditioned earlier this season and was sent home after Katy voted yes but the other two said no.

MORE: American Idol teases surprise trip ahead of new episode that leaves fans excited

"It's challenging because it is a two out of three vote. I just have so much hope in people and belief in people that we can mold them."

Katy was vindicated after a previous disagreement with her fellow judges

After showing two other such auditions of Lydia Samuels and Sam Moss, it then featured a montage of Katy mourning for Sam, Lydia, and Grace to the other judges, even making a shirt with their names on it.

"I am the squeaky wheel that gets greased," she continued in her confessional. "So I make my opinion heard and known. I don't shut up. Sometimes they have to listen."

MORE: Katy Perry sets the record straight on big music debate on American Idol

MORE: Lionel Richie left in tears by emotional American Idol audition

It then culminated with Sam's return to the auditions a month after her original one in Austin, to which Katy reacted with a joyous scream.

"I don't know what it is, it might be the twentieth season, but these guys have turned against me," Katy teased, to which Luke retorted: "It's come time for you to realize you're just not always right."

The judges are quite friendly, even when they disagree

After a powerful performance with an original song, the judges were much more enthusiastic about Sam and Katy even made them sign her t-shirt with a "yes" as they all sent her through to the Hollywood round.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.