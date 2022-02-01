American Idol fans stunned as show shares unexpected new photo The show is gearing up for its 20th season

American Idol's star-studded panel will be pulling out all the stops when it comes to both their judging and their fashion on the latest season - and it appears they've started early.

The singing talent show is preparing for the new season and they teased the premiere date with a photo on Instagram which nobody was expecting.

In the image, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and host, Ryan Seacrest were other-worldly as they posed up a storm... on the moon!

Katy - who also shared the image - dazzled in a glitzy, silver gown and fans were blown away by her appearance in the silver dress.

"OMG Katy looks so hot," wrote one, while another added: "Katy looks astonishing here," and many more said they couldn't believe just how fantastic her head-to-toe appearance was.

The men all looked dashing too as they matched in silver and black ensembles with Lionel holding the American Idol flag.

Fans loved the new American Idol photo shoot

"The quest to discover the best talent in the universe begins Feb 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu," the caption read.

More fans then rushed to comment about how excited they are and added: "It is almost here," and, "I can't wait," as others said: "I can't believe it's finally here."

Fans are excited for the new season

Last season's American Idol winner was Chayce Beckham, and the journey to find the show's next crowned star begins on 27 February.

When the show returns, it will have its classic live audience. Albeit a smaller one, it is one of the only shows that traditionally features a live audience to be able to maintain the crucial element safely.

