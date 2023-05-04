GMB's Kate Garraway regrets on-air comments: "Can't believe I said that out loud"

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway was left scrambling on Thursday after making a comment that she quickly regretted. Returning to the breakfast programme alongside Ben Shephard, Kate became flustered after suggesting that she'd run the London Marathon again. Click the video below to watch the hilarious moment…

WATCH: Ben Shephard teases Kate Garraway after she makes a surprising comment on air

In a fun segment, which saw Ben, Kate and their co-star Ranvir Singh recalling their experiences from the marathon, the mum-of-two explained that while she'd completed it in 2004, she'd walked the majority of it. "We should do it again and I should do it properly," Kate nodded to Ranvir, which prompted Ben to joke: "Did you just hear that? So you're both going to do it again!"

"I didn't give a year, didn't give a year" Kate quickly backtracked. "I've probably not got one more in me, but do you think I can stall long enough?"

Turning the tables on Ben, Kate and Ranvir had already teased the 48-year-old after he recalled the first time he ran the London Marathon without doing any training. "Stop showing off! Didn't do any training? Honestly this man! The humble brag," replied Ranvir. "Ridiculous isn't it!" Kate added.

Thursday's Good Morning Britain had plenty of hilarious moments, but it was also a particularly special episode as it marked Kate's 56th birthday! Ahead of her appearance on the show, Ben tweeted a heartwarming tribute to his close friend and co-star.

Posting a behind-the-scenes selfie with Kate, he wrote: "It's her birthday and yes you're right she's had so many. Happy Birthday @kategarraway we salute you!"

Prompting a major response from his followers, many were quick to echo Ben's sentiments. "Happy birthday Kate. Just love you, you are amazing," wrote one. "Happy birthday @kategarraway make sure @benshephard treats you to lunch…" replied another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love you two when you are on together. You make the news worth watching."

Since meeting in 2000, Kate and Ben have developed the sweetest friendship. During a 2020 interview with OK!, Kate gushed about her co-star as she revealed that he'd been a huge support to both herself and her family following her husband Derek Draper's health struggles. For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me," Kate said, "but this year has been another level. He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help."

She continued: "To be serious for a minute, it has been a huge pressure on him. Working alongside somebody that you care for and you are worried about, plus also trying to do the job. It's a huge thing I'm very grateful that he has been there and I'm aware how tough it's been for him. He has been amazing."

