Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid announces huge show shake-up

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has revealed that the show is headed for a major shake-up.

The journalist will present a special episode of the ITV programme alongside Ben Shephard on Saturday 6 May for King Charles III's coronation.

The current affairs show is usually broadcast from Monday to Friday each week, but to mark the historic event, Susanna and Ben will host live coverage from Westminster Abbey from 6am.

Sharing the news in a video posted to the show's official Twitter account, Susanna said: "Join us in celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with a special episode of Good Morning Britain live from Westminster Abbey.

"We'll be joined by famous friends, family, courtiers and commentators as the minutes tick down to this historic occasion. From 6 on Saturday May 6th."

Fans took to the comments to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Can't wait. What a joyous journey it will be," while another added: "Can't wait, Susanna and Ben. I'll be watching."

On being involved in the coverage for Britain's first coronation in 70 years, Susanna said: "I just feel completely honoured.

"Our coverage is dynamic, colourful and unashamedly celebratory, looking at all of the historical significance with insight and really interesting guests," she told The Sun.

"The Coronation is the most historic, remarkable, awe-inspiring event. You sort of get shivers, don't you?

"It's definitely an occasion for the whole country."

Susanna will host a special edition of GMB on Saturday

This isn't the first time Susanna has hosted the show live from Westminster Abbey. In September last year, the 52-year-old and co-host Ben presented the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral outside Westminster Abbey.

Reflecting on the historic moment during a later programme, Susanna spoke about witnessing the procession, which was led by 200 musicians. "I think for both of us, out of all of the moments at the funeral yesterday, there was one particular moment wasn't there?" she said, turning to Ben.

"We were looking over Westminster Abbey, so we couldn't look directly up towards Parliament Square but we could hear the massed pipes and drums as they proceeded the procession which saw the coffin on the gun carriage and the sound of it was so emotional."

Ben added: "It was so stirring. It was one of the most extraordinary moments I've experienced. It was so emotional, overwhelmingly emotional."

King Charles' coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am following a royal procession from Buckingham Palace. It will be an Anglican service, carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

