Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard couldn't help but poke fun at his co-star and close friend Kate Garraway on Friday's programme when the TV star slipped up while introducing Mike Tindall as a guest on the show.

The former England rugby player and husband of Zara, the Queen's granddaughter, was being introduced by Kate when she accidentally pronounced his surname as "Tingle."

Ben couldn't resist giggling at this point, before he joked to Kate: "I like that you called him Mike Tingle there as well."

Upon realising her error, Kate also added in jest: "Did I?", before quipping cheekily: "It's because I get a tingle when I think of him in his shorts!"

The presenters then put the comment to Mike himself, with Kate asking if he was "tingling all over". Mike, showing off his sense of humour, added while laughing: "Tingle is normally how I feel on this morning when we speak to each other but I'm actually alright today."

Ben and Kate during Friday's Good Morning Britain

Meanwhile, the rugby player's appearance on Good Morning Britain comes soon after he appeared on the special edition of Loose Men on Thursday alongside Roman Kemp, Vernon Kay and Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe.

The men replace the usual all-female panel to discuss a number of issues relating to men's health including the stigma of speaking up about mental health and the benefits of healthy competition.

Mike appeared on Loose Men on Thursday

Mike opened up to the other celebrities on the panel and viewers about his children and made a rare comment about his daughter, Mia, can get very competitive while playing games with her dad.

While discussing whether children should be competitive, he explained: "It's bad because every time I think, 'I can't let them win'. But I think it's a balance and will let Mia win occasionally but then we also have races up the stairs and stuff.

"I always make sure I beat her a few times because she absolutely goes mad as she is really competitive."

