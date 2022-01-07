Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway apologise after on-air blunder The ITV programme was suffering some difficulties on Friday

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard have had to apologise to viewers while presenting Friday's edition of Good Morning Britain.

The presenters, who have been staple faces on the ITV show for a number of years, were faced with some technical difficulties including random glitches and the cameras cutting to a black screen.

However, the stars took the technical problems in their stride, with Ben joking to his co-host Kate that she was to blame. "We have an issue - Kate, have you been in the gallery?" he joked, as Kate interjected saying: "What, because something's going wrong?"

Explaining the issues further, Ben continued: "Well, you spilt something and our mixing desk keeps getting stuck. Every now and again, strange things keep appearing on the screen. There might be a live mic might go across - there you go, that's just popped up!"

Ben then suggested it was Kate who perhaps spilt a coffee in the director's gallery, causing a button to be "stuck". Kate, however, insisted: "For once, I think I might not be responsible, which is a shock in itself!"

Kate and Ben were suffering with technical issues on Friday's Good Morning Britain

Following the issues continuing into the show, Ben took the opportunity to apologise to audiences: "So our director has just asked one of the engineers to go and fix that, so apologies if random things pop up. Genuinely, there's been a spillage or something in the gallery, or something's got stuck."

It seems the technical issues were not the only things going wrong on GMB this week, as Thursday's edition saw Kate open up about her recent "hair disaster" after dying her hair at home.

The 54-year-old, who was recently made an MBE, expressed her confusion over the mishap to Susanna Reid and Ben on Thursday, stating: "I'm a bit bewildered by how ginger I’ve become over the festive period," she added: "Home root dye. Even Bill said, 'I don't think anything can save this, mum.' But not even solid shampooing after the last few days has calmed it down a tad."

