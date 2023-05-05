Fans are all saying the same thing about Amazon spy thriller Citadel

Citadel is the high-stakes spy thriller that everyone’s talking about. With Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci at the helm, the show has already become one of Amazon’s most-watched series worldwide, and fans are obsessed! So far, only three episodes out of six have been released, but they’ve each packed a hefty punch, earning Citadel a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

WATCH: Citadel on Amazon Prime - trailer

Following episode three’s debut on Friday, many have taken to Twitter to praise the latest instalment. “#CitadelOnPrime ep3 blew my mind completely, can't believe I've got to wait till next week to see what happens next…” wrote one.

© Amazon Citadel has already become Amazon's second most popular series of all time

“Watching episode 3 of #CitadelOnPrime and this show is so good! Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are killing this and the rest of the cast is fantastic!” added another. Meanwhile a third penned: “#CitadelOnPrime Episode 3 is even better than 1 and 2, this show is too good. So well made.”

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares she spent 10 days in hospital after work crisis

READ: Priyanka Chopra's show Citadel to bring her closer to home with huge incentive

What is Citadel about?

Amazon’s official synopsis reads: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

© Amazon The series follows two former Citadel spies who reunite to stop a powerful syndicate named Manticore

“Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Has Citadel been renewed for a second season?

Yes! It’s been reported that Citadel is being renewed for a second season, however, as deals are still being finalized, there has not been an official confirmation – watch this space! Given that the show has already become the second most popular series in Amazon’s history, it’s more likely than not that Mason and Nadia will return for another mission.

Meet the cast of Citadel

© Amazon Richard Madden as Citadel agent Mason Kane

© Amazon Priyanka Chopra Jonas portrays agent Nadia Sinh

© Amazon Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

© Amazon Lesley Manville plays the villainous Dahlia Archer

© Amazon Roland Møller takes on the role of Anders Silje

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.