The official HELLO! 2023 TV Calendar: All the shows that should be on your radar 2023 is set to be a phenomenal year for TV

Mark your calendars! Promising a year full of top-quality entertainment, 2023 is bringing back some of our favourite TV shows, plus plenty of binge-worthy new series that you won't want to miss. If you're looking for high-stakes sci-fi, then you'll want to bookmark HELLO's TV calendar for The Mandalorian and Doctor Who's release dates. Searching for an adrenaline-pumping adventure? You'll want to check out Outer Banks, The Last of US and Shadow & Bone.

From fantasy to feel-good shows, period pieces to downright heartbreaking dramas, the possibilities are endless this year. What's on your watch list?

HELLO!'s 2023 TV Calendar

Ginny & Georgia - 5 January

Available to watch on Netflix, season two of Ginny & Georgia is upping the ante, with even more twists and turns. Potentially the most complex mother-daughter duo in TV, Ginny is forced to confront her mother’s criminal past this series, while Georgia attempts to keep each and every one of her skeletons in the closet. We’re in for a bumpy ride!

Ginny & Georgia is now available to watch on Netflix

The Last of Us - 15 January

Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, two survivors living in a post-apocalyptic world. Embarking on a heartbreaking journey together, what starts as a small job soon becomes brutal as they attempt to travel across the United States.

The Last of Us is now available to watch on HBO Max, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Nolly - 2 February

Hollywood royalty Helena Bonham-Carter is taking on the role of actress Noele Gordon, who famously starred as Meg Richardson in the long-running soap opera Crossroads. In a dramatic turn of events that sees Nolly axed without ceremony, the series is described as a “bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules.”

Nolly will be available to watch on ITV and ITVX

You - 9 February

You is back and better than ever for a fourth season, which is made up of two parts. Travelling across the pond to London, the first half will see TV’s most toxic crush, Joe Goldberg, building a new life for himself after the small matter of murdering his wife, Love. Set to take on a new alter-ego as college professor Jonathan Moore, we can’t wait to see what he gets up to.

You will be available to watch on Netflix

Outer Banks - 23 February

Our favourite treasure-hunting teens are back for a third season of Outer Banks. Following that explosive season two finale, which saw the Pogues shipwrecked on a desert island, we can’t wait to find out how John B. and pals will deal with their Castaway-esque predicament, plus if they’ll finally get their hands on all that gold.

Outer Banks will be available to watch on Netflix

The Mandalorian - 1 March

Din Djarin and Grogu – aka the most wholesome pairing in the Star Wars Galaxy – are returning for a third action-packed adventure. Picking up after their highly-anticipated reunion in The Book of Boba Fett, the unlikely duo will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies. Scheduled for release on 1 March, there’s no better way to kick off the month than with new episodes of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian will be available to watch on Disney+

Daisy Jones & The Six - 3 March

One of the year’s most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations, Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, is coming to Amazon Prime. Boasting a crowd-drawing cast that includes Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and more, the series follows budding musician Daisy Jones and her rock band as they rise to fame in the 1970s.

Daisy Jones & The Six will be available to watch on Prime Video

Shadow & Bone - 16 March

The epic battle between good and evil continues as sun summoner Alina and her good friend Mal are forced to go on the run from the all-powerful Darkling. Drawing inspiration from multiple books in Leigh Bardugo's 'Grishaverse,' the second season will consist of eight fantastical episodes which will be available to watch from 16 March.

Shadow & Bone will be available to watch on Netflix

Sanditon - 19 March

The third season of Sanditon may be its last but Executive Producer Belinda Campbell has already promised a conclusion “full of the heart and joyful spirit that viewers will connect with.” After the second season saw Charlotte Heywood’s hopes of a future with Alexander Colbourne dashed, the third instalment will focus on her surprise engagement to Ralph – cue plenty of love triangle drama!

Sanditon will be available to watch on ITV and PBS

Outlander - Summer 2023

The 'droughtlander' will officially end in summer 2023 when the seventh season of the hit period drama lands on STARZ. As epic power couple, Claire and Jamie Fraser, struggle to reunite, this series is bound to be an eventful one. Claire finds herself imprisoned in Wilmington for the murder of Malva Christie, while Jamie teams up with Young Ian and John Quincy Myers to rescue his beloved wife.

Outlander will be available to watch on Starz and StarzPlay

Loki - Summer 2023

Ready to reunite with the God of Mischief? Tom Hiddleston is stepping back into his shoes this summer. While Disney have remained tight-lipped about the second series, the leading man himself has given fans a rough idea of what to expect.

"He's quite traumatised, he's quite emotional and he tries to explain what happens to Mobius, and Mobius doesn't recognise him," explained Tom. "And then he turns to look at the statue of the Timekeepers, but it's not a statue of the Timekeepers, it's a statue of someone else... And I guess we'll start from there."

Loki will be available to watch on Disney+

Firefly Lane - June 8

Concluding Kate and Tully's stories, the remaining episodes of Firefly Lane will be available to watch on Netflix from 8 June. Following the events of season two part one – which saw Kate diagnosed with breast cancer and hoping to reconnect with her childhood BFF – fans will no doubt be desperate for answers.

Firefly Lane will be available to watch on Netflix

The Crown - late 2023

While The Crown is yet to announce an official release date for series six, the period drama is expected to return later this year. Due to be its final season, Dominic West – who portrays Prince Charles – previously told Deadline that it "will be as tumultuous as it gets." Dividing its time between the late 1990s and the early 2000s, one of the major plotlines will explore the aftermath of Princess Diana's tragic death, and its effect on the Royal Family.

The Crown will be available to watch on Netflix

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023

Centered around Marvel supervillain Agatha Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will act as both a spin-off and a sequel to Disney+'s Wandavison. Currently, plot details are being kept under wraps, but considering the show's dramatic title, we're expecting a welcome dose of chaos.

