Citadel star Stanley Tucci's in-laws are major Hollywood stars

Stanley Tucci is one of Hollywood's brightest stars with roles in Citadel, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Hunger Games franchise. Among his roster of critically-acclaimed performances, the actor is best known for portraying Nigel Kipling in The Devil Wears Prada – a role which would lead him to his future wife, Felicity Blunt.

As you may have guessed from her last name, Felicity is the older sister of Stanley's co-star Emily Blunt, which is how they were introduced! Long before they began a relationship, Stanley and Felicity had first crossed paths at The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006. At the time, however, the actor was married to his first wife, Kate Tucci, who sadly passed away in 2009.

© Getty Stanley Tucci is married to literary agent Felicity Blunt

Following her death, in 2010 Stanley reconnected with Felicity at her sister Emily's wedding to actor John Krasinski. They eventually began dating and in 2012 it was announced that the couple had married in two different ceremonies. During the second, Emily was a bridesmaid for Felicity. Meryl Streep, Patricia Clarkson, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth and Kenneth Cole were among the star-studded guest list.

© Getty Felicity is the sister of actress Emily Blunt

Since becoming in-laws over a decade ago, Emily and Stanley are closer than ever, and he also shares a sweet bond with her husband, John Krasinski. During a 2022 interview with People, Emily gushed about her Devil Wears Prada co-star, telling the publication: "I absolutely worship the guy."

"He's an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone's hearts. And it's through having a damn good time," she said. "He's frighteningly bright, quick to laugh, loves to be laughed at, charismatic, warm and energetic.

© Getty Stanley is also a brother-in-law to Emily's husband, John Krasinski

Emily added: "He's authentic and irreverent in the best way ever. He just gets life, and I absolutely worship the guy."

Emily was also a major source of support for Stanley after he was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017. Recalling his "brutal" treatments during an interview with Today's Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown, the A-lister explained that both his wife Felicity and sister-in-law Emily had pushed him to go to his appointments.

© Getty Emily was a major source of support for Stanley following his cancer diagnosis in 2017

"I was so afraid. I mean, they had to drag me kicking and screaming but I wouldn't be around if I hadn't done that," he said. After receiving 35 days of radiation treatments and seven sessions of chemotherapy, Stanley confirmed in 2018 that he was officially in remission and that his cancer was unlikely to return.

Occassionally posting about one another on Instagram, the Hollywood in-laws are typically together for major holidays including Thanksgiving and Christmas. In 2020, Stanley shared a sweet video on Instagram, which showed him whipping up festive cocktails for Emily and John. The actor also appeared on John's web series, Some Good News, which he hosted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Getty Stanley Tucci with his brother-in-law John Krasinski and actor Justin Theroux

© Getty Emily and Stanley were close friends before he married her sister Felicity

© Getty Felicity and Stanley first crossed paths at The Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006

