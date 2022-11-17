The English: viewers saying Emily Blunt drama is best show of 2022 What do you think of the Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer series?

The English landed on BBC and Amazon Prime Video in November, and viewers have been quick to binge-watch the entire series. The Western drama stars Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, and has been hailed by viewers and critics alike as the best show of 2022. Have you been able to check it out yet?

One person wrote to Twitter: "Move over every Western ever made. Emily Blunt, show 'em how it's done. 'The English'. Wow. Just, WOW. Superb, stunning storytelling of the right kind - every aspect of this production is phenomenal. This is why we need the BBC. And more female film & TV producers. #TheEnglish."

WATCH: The English trailer starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer

Another person added: "The English is literally the best show I’ve seen this year. Absolutely gut-wrenching, riveting, exciting, and raw. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are at the top of their game. Masterpiece." A third person tweeted: "Ok, I've just binged the entire thing, and it was absolutely superb. Beautiful, romantic, savage and profound. Cannot recommend it too highly."

Even author Jojo Moyes spoke about the show, writing: "Really loving #TheEnglish. Cinematography, performances, but mostly the script. The spaces between the lines."

Chaske stars as Eli Whipp

So what is the series about? The story follows an English woman, Cornelia, who travels across the midwest in order to exact revenge on the man who murdered her child. After she and Eli Whipp, a native American man, save one another from a murderous fate, he joins her in helping exact her revenge - with their pasts crossing in more ways than they could have imagined.

Speaking about the show, Emily said: "I was completely captivated by it," she said. "Hugo [Blick] sent me the pilot and I knew after the first couple of pages I was doing it. I love a character with a secret, where there’s a mystery. She just felt so surprising for me.

Have you binge-watched the show yet?

"She shows up in this brutal, masculine dust bath of a world and seems unprepared for the journey ahead. There are so many incredible questions that hit you."

