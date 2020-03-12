John Krasinski has confirmed the release date for his latest film A Quiet Place Part II has been pushed back over surrounding fears of the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement on Twitter, John, who directs the film and starred in the first instalment alongside wife Emily Blunt, explained how he didn't feel the timing was appropriate for release.

WATCH: Official trailer for A Quiet Place II

The actor, who is also known for his role in The US Office and Jack Ryan, began: "To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together." He continued: "Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see this movie… I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together."

Emily Blunt reprises her role in the sequel

The 40-year-old finished the statement: "So here's to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2…Take2 JK." It is not yet known when the film will be released, however the UK release date was originally planned for 20 March. Fans were quick to react to the tweet, demonstrating a mix of responses to the delay. One person wrote: "Or you can put it on Netflix… and I'm not kidding" while another wittily responded with a gif of John's character Jim in The US Office saying "Then it's a date." One user had high praise for John's decision, tweeting: "As much as we are dying to see this film, we're thankful for you absolute concern for your audience hope you, emily and your family stay safe [sic]."

Emily and John recently attended the film's US premiere

The film is a sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place and tells the story of Evelyn and her family as they navigate life hiding away from the terrors of the outside world. Emily reprises her role as Evelyn and the film also sees Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy join the cast.

