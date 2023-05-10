NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares exciting show news ahead of season 20 finale

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has taken to Instagram to thank fans for making the long-running CBS drama the "most-watched" scripted show for the second year in a row.

The actor shared a video showing a scene from Monday night's episode which sees Brian's character, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, and his on-screen love interest Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) have a heart-to-heart in an elevator. See the adorable moment in the clip below.

WATCH: NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares sweet Jimmy/Jess scene as he reveals exciting news

In the caption, Brian expressed his gratitude to fans of the show for tuning in each week, writing: "Thanks to everyone for watching last night! You made us the most-watched show AGAIN! If you happened to miss it, check it out on @paramountplus. Next up is a two-week, two-part finale you won't want to miss. Here's a Jimmy/Jess scene with the incomparable @katrinalaw. See you all next week!"

Taking to the comments section, fans praised the scene. One person wrote: "It was SUCH a great episode and you were amazing in it!!!" while another added: "Great scene with Knight and Palmer, I really like them together."

Brian's co-star Wilmer Valderrama also thanked viewers for their support. Taking to his social media pages, the That '70s Show actor shared a carousel of images from Monday's episode, including one showing Katrina resting her head on Jimmy's shoulder. He wrote in the caption: "Wow, you did it again! You made us the #1 show once more! Thank you to everyone that tuned in!!! And if you haven't, no sweat! Go to @paramountplus and catch up!"

Fans of the show have been rooting for Jimmy and Jessica ever since they first confessed their true feelings for one another at the end of season 19. Since then, they have gone through some emotional times together, including when Jimmy confessed that he was still struggling with the death of his wife, Breena.

Things are about to change for the couple in the remaining two episodes of the season, however, as their romance is thrown into the spotlight.

Chatting to TV Insider, executive producer Steven D. Binder said: "We've been slow-rolling Jimmy and Knight's relationship, and part of that is because Knight just doesn't want to bring it to the office. But in the second to last episode, a facet of it lands in the office with a big loud thud, and you see our characters reacting to it.

"It's time for it to go to the next level; let's put it that way. And it's going to go there."

The full synopsis for the episode, titled 'Kompromat', reads: "NCIS must investigate a string of Russian spy encounters that may be linked to a suspicious murder; Jimmy accidentally makes a confession that could change the course of his relationship with Knight."

While fans will be sad to see season 20 draw to a close, they'll be pleased to know that the show won't be away from our screens for too long as CBS has ordered another series.

Given new seasons usually begin in the fall, it's likely both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will return with new episodes in September.

