NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i issue major announcement on future of shows amid LA cancelation The news comes just weeks after the cancelation of NCIS: LA

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i fans have been eagerly waiting to find out whether CBS will renew the shows for another season - and now they have their answer.

CBS has announced that both dramas have been renewed for another season, with the flagship drama set to return for its 21st and the Hawai'i spin-off for its third.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have been renewed by CBS

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said of the decision: "This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming.

"It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall."

Vanessa Lachey stars in the Hawai'i spin-off

The original show's official Instagram account shared the news with a statement that read: "BIG news – get ready to grab your gear, we've got more work to do. #NCIS has officially been renewed for Season 21! We’ll see you there."

Star of NCIS: Hawai'i, Vanessa Lachey, also took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Posting a video montage featuring an array of clips and pictures taken on set, the actress wrote in the caption: "SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii."

WATCH: Vanessa Lachey announces third season of NCIS: Hawai'i

Fans immediately reacted to the good news in the comments section, with one person writing: "I'm so excited for Season 3! You guys Rock!" while another added: "This is the best news ever, can't wait to see what season 3 gives us."

A third person commented: "Love this show so much! Best NCIS!"

The announcement comes just weeks after CBS revealed that NCIS: LA would be coming to an end following its 14th season. While CBS has not disclosed a specific reason for the cancelation, reports state that it could be due to budget limits.

The final episode will air on Sunday 14 May.

