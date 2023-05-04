NCIS' much-anticipated new show following bittersweet end for NCIS: LA – all we know so far

As one door closes, another one opens for the NCIS franchise, which is expanding globally with its latest upcoming spin-off.

Reports are underway that filming for NCIS: Sydney, the first foray for the franchise outside America, is already underway, and it's not long before the series premieres.

Read on for all we know about NCIS: Sydney, from what it's about to when it premieres…

What is NCIS: Sydney about?

As with other iterations of the franchise, NCIS: Sydney follows a team of intrepid special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Services solving criminal cases while also exploring their interpersonal relationships.

Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey, said to TV Tonight: "It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations."

© Getty Images NCIS is set to release its first international spin-off

Who is producing NCIS: Sydney?

A deal was struck between ViacomCBS, Network 10 Australia, and Paramount Plus Australia on bringing the show to international shores.

What's more, NCIS: Los Angeles creator Shane Brennan, an Australian himself, is also attached to the project and will be helming this iteration as well.

Will NCIS: Sydney be available in the US?

As of now, yes! The spin-off will air on Network 10 in its native Australia while it will be available to view worldwide on Paramount Plus Australia.

In the United States, parent network CBS will air the show alongside the main franchise and other spin-off NCIS: Hawai'i.

© Getty Images NCIS: Hawai'i is in the midst of its second season

When will NCIS: Sydney premiere?

A premiere date for the show has not been set yet, however the network stated in its announcement that the show will release in 2023.

When will NCIS: Los Angeles end?

Meanwhile, the show's longest running spin-off, NCIS: LA, will be bowing out after a 14 season run later in the month.

© Getty Images NCIS: Sydney fills the space left by NCIS: LA's end

NCIS: LA will air a two-part finale in May on its usual Sunday slots, the penultimate episode on May 14 and the very last on May 21, and the latter will also feature a finale send-off to air right after the very last episode.

