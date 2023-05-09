NCIS boss teases huge change for beloved characters as season finale approaches

NCIS boss Steven D. Binder has teased a huge change for beloved characters Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight in the penultimate episode of the series, which airs on 15 May.

Chatting to TV Insider, the executive producer revealed that the on-screen couple, played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, will see their relationship thrown into the spotlight.

He said: "We've been slow-rolling Jimmy and Knight’s relationship, and part of that is because Knight just doesn't want to bring it to the office. But in the second to last episode, a facet of it lands in the office with a big loud thud, and you see our characters reacting to it.

"It's time for it to go to the next level; let's put it that way. And it's going to go there."

© CBS Jimmy and Knight's relationship is headed for change

The full synopsis for the episode, titled 'Kompromat', reads: "NCIS must investigate a string of Russian spy encounters that may be linked to a suspicious murder; Jimmy accidentally makes a confession that could change the course of his relationship with Knight."

Fans of the show have been rooting for the couple ever since they first confessed their feelings for one another in a major moment at the end of season 19.

© Getty Images Brian Dietzen plays Jimmy on NCIS

The two characters have shared some emotional moments over the series, including when Jimmy confessed that he was still struggling with the death of his wife, Breena, and was finding it difficult to integrate Jessica into his daughter, Victoria's life.

Although the NCIS season 20 finale is fast approaching and will air on May 22, along with the NCIS: Hawai'i season two finale, the show won't be away from our screens for too long as CBS announced its renewal back in February.

© CBS Photo Archive Katrina Law plays Special Agent Jessica Knight on NCIS

Sadly, NCIS: Los Angeles will not be returning after its 14th season and will conclude with a two-part finale. The first installment will be broadcast at 10 pm on Sunday 14 May, with the second half at 9 pm on 21 May.

The second episode will be followed by an hour-long special, titled 'A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles', which will be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight. Fans will be treated to old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years in the farewell special.

© Sonja Flemming NCIS: LA is ending with its 14th season

As one spin-off draws to an end, another begins as it's been reported that filming for a new series set in Sydney, Australia is currently underway.

Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey, told TV Tonight: "It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations."

© Getty Images The final episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will air in two parts

© CBS Photo Archive Daniela Ruah as Kensi in NCIS: Los Angeles

© Getty Images The cast of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles

© Getty Images The final NCIS: LA episode airs on May 21

