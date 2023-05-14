Succession: who is Nate Sofrelli and what is his relationship with Shiv?

Succession saw our favourite sometimes-villain Tom Wambsgans left perturbed after the reintroduction to Nate Sofrelli, a political strategist and Shiv Roy’s former flame. So who is exactly, and why is he back in the show? Find out here…

Played by Australian American actor Ashley Zukerman, Nate first appeared in the first season of Succession as a former lover and colleague of Shiv’s, who works for politician Gil Eavis, and convinces Shiv to join them, despite Gil being one of her father Logan’s many enemies.

Despite them both being in separate relationships, Nate and Shiv flirt and eventually have sex with one another, with Shiv claiming that she and Tom have the "green light" to do what they want ahead of the wedding for Tom’s bachelor party (despite Tom not wanting to do anything with anyone else).

Shiv’s cousin, Greg, eventually overhears Shiv and Nate discussing their relationship and tries to tell Tom about the affair, who doesn’t want to listen and shuts Greg down. However, he later confronts Nate and demands that he leaves the wedding, telling him: "If I ever see you in the same room as Shiv again, I will pay men to break your legs. And if I go to jail, so be it." Eek.

© HBO The pair worked together with Gil

In season two, Shiv and Nate’s relationship has noticeably cooled, with Shiv toying with Nate as he worries that she’ll reveal details of their affair to his wife. She later turns to Gil and Nate for a favor during Waystar Royco’s Senate hearing over the cruises scandal. However, her attempts to offer them another figure for the scandal lead to her learning that they have a star witness, and takes matters into her own hands by talking the witness out of testifying.

While Nate doesn’t return for season three, he is finally back in season four for the pre-election night party thrown by the Roy family, apparently invited by Kendall, who is also an old friend of Nate’s. This time, Kendall is hoping to get Nate onside with his new boss, Democratic candidate Daniel Jimenez, in case Jimenez becomes President - which will ultimately help them overthrow the GoJo deal with Matsson.

© Home Box Office Kendall Roy is pals with Nate

However, it appears that Nate has learned his lesson of making dodgy deals with the Roy family, telling Kendall: "I’m not Gil. And you’re not Logan. And that’s a good thing."

Speaking about his character’s friendship with Kendall to Variety, Ashley explained: "There’s this backstory between Nate and Kendall. Early in Season one, Shiv referred to Nate as having 'run around in Shanghai' with Kendall, which gave us this pretty incredible backstory knowing Kendall’s history of drugs.

© Home Box Office Tom Wambsgans was not pleased with their relationship

"I always assumed that we had a lot of big experiences together, and we were there for each other, and I was there for him and heard about his struggle with his family. So there’s knowledge and familiarity there. Although we’re in different worlds now, we do know each other and see each other for what we want to be, rather than what our situation makes us. So that’s actually a very honest moment outside of the games of the situation."

Fans also believe that the "difficult time" that Tom alludes to in Shiv’s personal life is related to Nate, with one writing on Reddit: "I think Nate dumped her, and it was her first real heartbreak or the first thing she wanted as an adult that she could not get - and was powerless. Shock! A person she can’t buy or charm."

Speaking about their relationship, Ashley added: "He’s certainly very susceptible to the push and pull of Shiv’s whims. I have no doubt that she wouldn’t need too many breadcrumbs to lead him in her direction."

