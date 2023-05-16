The Mother: Jennifer Lopez fans are saying the same thing about her new Netflix movie

Jennifer Lopez is back in a leading role for Netflix's new action-packed thriller, The Mother. The film tells the story of a deadly female assassin (played by JLo) who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up as a baby for her own safety.

But their journey isn't smooth sailing, and the mother-and-daughter-duo end up on the run from a group of dangerous men, and her daughter, Zoe, gets kidnapped multiple times. The Mother has clearly gone down well with viewers as it's sitting comfortably in the number one spot on the Top Ten Films on Netflix.

WATCH: The Mother on Netflix - official trailer

Fans have been sharing their reaction to the movie online and it seems many agree that Jennifer's role in the action movie gave her the chance to shine! One person tweeted: "I think I've seen everything you've been in but... I love you in this type of kick-ass action, JLo! #TheMother."

Another echoed this, writing: "Enjoyed the film. I like Jennifer in action roles," as a third said: "Just here to give @JLo the props she deserves, she killed it in her role in #TheMother on @netflix. Worth a watch. #hatersgonnahate."

A fourth, meanwhile, commented: "Netflix we definitely need a sequel to The Mother. LOVED @JLo in this!! #TheMother."

Who is in the cast of The Mother on Netflix?

As well as Jennifer Lopez, there are other big names who appear in the cast of The Mother. Playing the part of 12-year-old Zoe is Lucy Paez who has previously starred in The Exorcism of Carmen Farias. Also appearing in the cast is award-winning actor Joseph Fiennes. Joseph is perhaps best known for his roles in Shakespeare In Love, Enemy at the Gates, and The Handmaid's Tale.

Power actor Omari Hardwick plays FBI agent William Cruise, while Paul Raci plays Jons and Edie Falco plays special agent Eleanor Williams.

Will there be a sequel of The Mother on Netflix?

Although fans are keen to see the movie make a return in a sequel format, Netflix are yet to confirm whether it's officially happening. However, the streaming giant makes decisions based on popularity and streaming data, meaning the success of The Mother means it is certainly in with a chance of getting renewed for a follow-up film.

However, it's clear that the idea isn't far away from Jennifer's mind as she was asked whether she would come back for a second movie at the official premiere. She told Variety: "[If there is a sequel], it would be The Daughter. The sequel will definitely be The Daughter." Sounds promising.

