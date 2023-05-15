How true to real life is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

If, like us, you're a huge Bridgerton fan, then the chances are you're watching (or have already binged) Queen Charlotte on Netflix.

The monarch in the original racy period drama is played by the incomparable Golda Rosheuvel. The character became such a fan favorite on the show and now Shonda Rhimes and the streaming giant have decided to base an entire spin-off series on her story – and we are loving it.

But those who are tuned in will know that Queen Charlotte, and her husband King George III, are not made-up monarchs, but in fact real-life historical figures. This has, naturally, left viewers at home wondering how true to life the Netflix drama is. We did some investigating…

Is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story based on real life?

At the beginning of the six-part series, the Netflix show displays an on-screen disclaimer making it extremely clear that the episodes within season one of Queen Charlotte are, in fact, fictional. The creator and scriptwriters clearly took some artistic license when recreating the love story between George (Corey Mylchreest) and Charlotte (India Amarteifio), added some dramatic storylines, and gave the story a spruce-up for us viewers at home to enjoy.

The disclaimer reads: "It is not a history lesson. It is fiction inspired by fact." And Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes herself told Netflix upon its launch: "We're very clear about this world and that this is not a history lesson. This is fiction inspired by fact. It's very important to me that people understand that because I'm telling the story of Queen Charlotte of Bridgerton, not of Queen Charlotte of England."

Despite the creators insisting the plot is fictitious, there are some elements of truth weaved in.

Who was the real Queen Charlotte?

Queen Charlotte in the Netflix show is depicted as the first Black Queen of England. And the real Charlotte, Queen Sophie Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, was the center of academic debate for decades regarding her racial identity, with some historians claiming she was of bi-racial descent. The executive producer and director of the show, Tom Verica, told Netflix, "Many historians believe that Queen Charlotte was of mixed cultural heritage."

Was King George III 'mad' in real life?

King George III in real-life has been referred to as 'Mad King George' for centuries due to the widely known fact that he suffered from poor mental health. The monarch is depicted in the Netflix show also as a sufferer of a mental health condition.

However, as with lots of stories surrounding historical figures, historians and academics have continued to debate what prompted the title for many decades now. But, it's been claimed by many academics that King George did in fact have to take periods of time away from public life due to his severe condition.

His son, George IV (who reigned between 1820 and 1830) acted as an acting monarch, known as the Prince Regent, during his father's illness. Recent historical studies have claimed that King George III's mental illness was akin to severe bipolar disorder, despite a previous long-held theory that his "madness" was caused by a physical disease that attacked his nervous system.

Which other elements of the Netflix show are real?

There are other elements of the Netflix show that are based on fact. George and Charlotte did in fact marry quickly after Charlotte's arrival in England and were 22 and 17 years old respectively. But that meet-cute by the flower wall, we can safely say, was all Shonda's brilliant penmanship!

What is also true is that they were married for 57 years and had 15 children together, although two did not survive to adulthood. Another fact is that Queen Charlotte's children were notorious for birthing illegitimate heirs, meaning there was an heir crisis in real life.

The show also highlights that Queen Charlotte was, at first, unaware of her husband's deteriorating mental health. But, how the couple deal with it in the drama differs from reality.

Queen Charlotte in the Netflix series insists on staying with her husband, however, in real life, she and the children lived separately and paid regular visits until further down the line when George's health worsened. Queen Charlotte was said to have stopped visiting around 1812, and she died in 1818. George, meanwhile, died in 1820 and was, at the time, the longest-reigning monarch.

